How a coercive bureaucracy stripped away a mother’s right to informed consent, ignoring clear GP records forcing fully immune women into a redundant, live-virus assembly line.

DR JAYNE LM DONEGAN MBBS DRCOG DCH DFFP MRCGP

Naturopath & Homeopath. Retired NHS GP

DISCLAIMER

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

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The great tragedy of modern institutional medicine is not that it acts with malice, but that it operates with the cold, unblinking rigidity of an assembly line. In his famous anti-war poem, Wilfred Owen asked what passing bells are there for those who are treated merely as cattle. Today, in the maternity wards of Northern Ireland, women with full medical histories, documented immunities, and newborns in their arms are discovering exactly how it feels to be treated like livestock—herded through rigid bureaucratic protocols, denied genuine informed consent, and subjected to redundant medical interventions simply because the system prefers processing data points over treating human beings.

Consider the absurd reality currently playing out under the jurisdiction of the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

A woman gives birth. She is exhausted, vulnerable, and two days postpartum. She has a lifelong, documented medical history showing she has already received two full doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Both the Department of Health in the UK and the Centers for Disease Control in the USA state that a single dose of a rubella-containing vaccine confers around 95 to 100% protection against disease and long-term, probably lifelong, protection. – and she has had two.1 Yet, a midwife stands at the foot of her bed with a needle, telling her she is “susceptible” and needs an immediate injection to protect her next pregnancy from Rubella. Four weeks later, her GP surgery calls her in to do it all over again.

No one checks her records. No one stops the machine. She is given a trivalent live-virus vaccine she does not need, for a susceptibility she does not have, under a clinical rationale that is fundamentally misleading.

To understand how Northern Ireland arrived at this point, one must look at how the region has drifted entirely out of step with the rest of the United Kingdom. In 2016, England, Scotland, and Wales officially terminated universal antenatal screening for rubella susceptibility. The UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) recognised a double-pronged scientific truth: firstly, that two documented doses of the MMR are clinically sufficient for lifetime ‘protection’, one dose for the rubella component; and secondly, that standard commercial laboratory IgG antibody tests are notoriously inaccurate. They frequently fail to detect low-level, vaccine-induced antibodies in immune individuals, leading to a flood of false-negative or “susceptible” results creating unnecessary stress among women. In addition, testing does not lead to protection of the unborn baby in that actual pregnancy as pregnant women must not be vaccinated with live vaccines, hence failing as an antenatal screening test.2

Yet, health policy is a devolved matter. While the rest of the UK moved toward evidence-based, personalised care, the Northern Ireland Department of Health dug its heels in. Through Chief Medical Officer directive HSS(MD)15/2016, Northern Ireland explicitly chose to maintain universal screening:

“The purpose of this letter is to inform health professionals that although England and Scotland have ceased antenatal screening for rubella susceptibility for all pregnant women, the Northern Ireland Screening Committee recommended that it should continue in Northern Ireland followed by a review in three years time. The Health Minister has agreed with this recommendation.”3

The bureaucratic justification, buried in the text, was demographic: public health officials noted that the small percentage of actual rubella cases diagnosed in the region occurred predominantly among individuals moving to Northern Ireland from outside the UK or Republic of Ireland with unverified medical records.

“Although uptake for MMR in Northern Ireland is currently high for most of the indigenous population, it is in those who have moved to Northern Ireland from outside the UK or Republic of Ireland that most cases of rubella are diagnosed.” 4

But instead of designing a targeted, logical screening framework that verifies the records of those arriving without documentation, the Northern Ireland Health and Social Care (HSC) system chose the path of least administrative resistance. They decided to treat every single pregnant woman—including local women with flawless, lifelong GP files—as if they were completely undocumented migrants.

To avoid the administrative burden or the political friction of selective screening, the system flattened the individual. Everyone is treated with the same blanket clinical suspicion.

The practice nurses are not lying when they tell women that a “new hospital test” is suddenly finding massive numbers of women lacking immunity. The tests are flagging them. But the midwives and GPs are acting as protocol executors rather than critical clinicians. They are blindly responding to an automated electronic laboratory alert (”Low IgG”) while ignoring the NI Department of Health’s own written policy, which explicitly states that documented evidence of two previous MMR doses should be accepted as proof of immunity:

“Pregnant women identified as susceptible to rubella with no documented evidence of two previous measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations are offered an MMR vaccination postnatally…“ 5

The Smoking Gun: Cheaper Machines, Fake Susceptibility

This is where the bureaucratic laziness degrades into outright procurement gaslighting. The sudden surge in Northern Irish women allegedly lacking immunity is not an epidemiological mystery—it is a documented artifact of a cost-cutting laboratory contract.

In April 2016, the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) awarded its rubella testing contract to Abbott Diagnostics, implementing an automated Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA). The health authorities knew exactly what this cheaper machine was doing the Northern Ireland Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy Screening Programme Annual Report 2016-2017, officials explicitly stated that although the assay had ‘no errors’:

“It has been assessed as suitable for use in diagnostic screening by the National Health Service Blood Transfusion (NHSBT) evaluation group. All National External Quality Assessment Services (NEQAS) exercises performed to date by NIBTS using the ‘new’ assay have been satisfactory, with no errors.”

They admitted that:

“The proportion of women identified as susceptible to rubella increased from 6.9% in 2015/2016 to 19.3% in 2016/2017. This increase is likely to be attributable to the introduction of a new chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) for Rubella susceptibility testing in April 2016.”6

“Of note, the chemical assay employed by this company (Abbott) is different from previous testing assays. This change is likely to explain the increase in the number of samples now testing as rubella susceptible.”7

They knew the new machine was generating massive waves of false negatives. And the rate only went up in subsequent years. Women identified as susceptible to rubella were 21% in 2018-19; 20.86% in 2019-208 and 22.96% 2021-229, the latest year for which I have figures, so the problem was not going away. The number of women identified as ‘susceptible’ had jumped by three hundred percent.

The new system was producing consolidated contract saving of roughly £23,000 a year across its mandatory screening profiles 10 – what did it matter that three times the number of women tested were being told they were not immune to rubella?

Did anybody at the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service who ran the tests do anything to address the problem? No

The Technological Flaw Behind the False Alarms

The 300% spike in Northern Ireland’s “not immune” rates is a direct consequence of a built-in flaw in Abbott’s testing chemistry, which systematically misclassifies protected women as ‘susceptible’. In landmark studies evaluating Abbott platforms, researchers found that when testing blood with low antibody levels—the exact profile of modern vaccinated adults—Abbott’s specific chemistry missed a staggering 80.4% of true immune cases, scoring a dismal 19.6% sensitivity rate and recording the lowest antibody values in the industry. While Serrano Romero et al 11 and Ortega et al12 evaluated Abbott’s newer Alinity machine, their criticisms apply directly to NIBTS’s Architect system because both share the exact same underlying testing science and reagent chemistry.

To cut labour costs and handle massive daily workloads, the Northern Ireland Health Service abandoned the nuanced, precise science of multi-instrument, pooled processing. By consolidating their operations onto a single automated platform to balance their spreadsheets, they traded away a highly reliable testing chain for administrative efficiency. In doing so, they deliberately adopted a blunt, overly conservative assay, shifting the entire biological burden of their procurement choices directly onto the individual patient.13

The patient is handed an inaccurate, misleading lab report declaring her “non-immune.” She is then pressured into receiving a live-attenuated vaccine—and accepting its associated Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) risks—based entirely on a flawed, cost-cutting laboratory protocol rather than her actual clinical status.

When public health officials trot out their obsequious, unscientific mantra that “it is better to over-vaccinate than under-vaccinate,” they are not protecting the public. They are covering up a procurement choice. They forced a money saving machine on the population, watched it generate false data, and then used that false data to strip away a mother’s right to genuinely informed consent.

To add insult to scientific injury, the NI Department of Health didn’t even have the bureaucratic integrity to follow its own timeline. The 2016 directive explicitly promised that this diverging policy would be subjected to a formal “review in three years’ time”—a deadline that came and went in 2019 without a single shred of rigorous reassessment.

But the NI Department of Health has clear form in this area. This is, after all, an institution with a damning track record when it comes to screening governance. This is the same health apparatus currently reeling from a catastrophic cervical screening failure that saw 17,425 women’s smear tests misread over a 13-year period14, alongside a broken breast assessment system that collapsed into a dysfunctional postcode lottery15. In Northern Ireland, when a screening protocol is broken, the Department’s default response is not to review it, but to shield themselves and let the machine keep running.

To anyone who has watched the systemic decay of Northern Ireland’s health governance, this blind institutional denial comes as no surprise; it is the default setting of a department completely unfit for office. We saw this exact corporate pathology in the Inquiry into Hyponatremia-Related Deaths (The O’Hara Report)16, where senior health officials engaged in deliberate concealment to protect the institution after fatally overdosing five children with routine IV fluids. We saw it again in the Urology Services Inquiry Report (2026)17, which explicitly concluded that the Southern Trust ignored years of internal warnings and hidden records, creating the exact governance blind spots and “conditions in which patients were seriously harmed;” and Muckamore Abbey Hospital18. Just as they did with the dying children, missed cervical smears, and vanishing urology patients, the Department of Health notes the crisis in internal audits, buries the data behind management jargon, and leaves a broken system running on autopilot until the casualties become too loud to ignore.

Instead of conducting the promised 2019 reassessment, health authorities simply let the postpartum MMR protocol run on permanent autopilot. They left a cheap, flawed Abbott machine to pump out false negatives and enforce unnecessary injections on fully immune mothers still in 2026.

The violation of informed consent here is profound.

Women are told they are receiving a “Rubella safety shot” to protect future pregnancies and other pregnant women while they are being injected with a trivalent compound containing live attenuated strains of Measles and Mumps alongside Rubella. To administer a compound ‘live-virus’ medication under the banner of treating a single, specific issue—without explicitly disclosing it is for measles ‘herd’ immunity—is a clear breach of medical ethics and patient autonomy.

When confronted with these redundancies, the institutional defence is always the same blithe reassurance: “The body just copes with it. The antibodies will just neutralise the extra dose. It does no harm.”

This is the language of public health stoking fear when it suits them, and dismissing caution when their own administrative errors are exposed. The assertion that redundant, off-schedule live vaccines are entirely harmless is not built on rigorous, double-blind, inert-placebo-controlled clinical trials. It is built on mathematical modelling and passive surveillance data that notoriously suffer from under-reporting.

It completely ignores the cumulative exposure to vaccine stabilisers, buffers, and manufacturing residuals like neomycin—an antibiotic so systemically toxic that the British National Formulary (BNF) explicitly forbids its parenteral (by injection) administration in therapeutic doses, 19yet is introduced via injection to highly sensitised individuals under the legal shield of a “trace element.”

When a system decides that population-level bookkeeping and defensive, risk-averse protocols override individual history and bodily integrity, it ceases to be healthcare. It becomes factory farming.

This unyielding institutional rigidity has deep, dark roots in public health history—reminiscent of twentieth-century California, the state historically praised by eugenicists for its ‘fabulous’, coercive sterilisation programs. When drafting the 1933 Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring, Nazi jurists and race hygienists explicitly studied and modelled their sterilisation statutes on American and California legal blueprints.20 This is the same state, which used the panic of a wild-type outbreak in Disneyland to strip away all non-medical vaccine exemptions in 2015 and curtail bodily autonomy.

Northern Ireland’s health authorities are operating under a similar institutional arrogance: the belief that the machine’s algorithm knows better than the patient’s actual medical reality.

If you have been subjected to this postpartum assembly line—if you were cornered in a hospital ward 48 hours after giving birth, told your lifelong immunity was suddenly gone, and injected with redundant live viruses while your documented records gathered dust on a computer screen or in a drawer – you are not the one who failed. In that incredibly vulnerable time you did not need to check the facts, do a ‘PhD’ in vaccine science, assert yourself.

No

You were failed by medical staff ‘just following orders’ in an institution that has brutalised the people working in it, penalised them when they used their humanity or common sense – they have seen what happens to whistle blowers or anyone who steps out of line.21

You were treated like cattle by a coercive, lazy bureaucracy that would rather over-medicate an immune woman than fix its own administrative protocols.

You deserved better. Every mother does.

Postscript

This happened to one of my patients. She had fully documented receipt of two MMR vaccines in the regular childhood programme, but after having blood taken at the antenatal clinic, she was told she was “not immune“ to Rubella. She was informed that she would need to have an MMR vaccine immediately after giving birth, followed by a second dose four weeks later, ostensibly to protect her from rubella in any future pregnancy and to safeguard other pregnant women.

It was only when she went to her GP surgery for that second postpartum dose that the reality slipped out. The practice nurse openly lamented the sudden, overwhelming number of women who were coming in to be given all these extra, redundant doses of the MMR vaccine, noting that it had been happening “ever since they introduced that new test that says everyone is not immune.“

When I first heard this, I found it difficult to fully believe the story. I assumed it must have been some kind of localised misunderstanding or an isolated clinical error. After investigating the matter deeply, I was horrified to find that my patient was correct in every single respect. This wasn’t a mistake—it was official policy.

She remains deeply traumatised by what feels like a complete violation of her bodily autonomy and informed consent. To be completely honest, I am pretty traumatised as well, and deeply ashamed on behalf of my medical colleagues. I am profoundly grateful that I no longer practice clinical medicine in a system that permits this.

This article is for my patient.

© 2026 Dr Jayne LM Donegan, MBBS DRCOG DCH DFFP

06 Nov 2026

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Dr Donegan, a retired NHS GP, practises as a Homeopathic and Naturopathic Practitioner registered with Homeopathy International and the Association of Naturopathic Practitioners.

She is a member of the British Society of Ecological Medicine and a patron of the College of Naturopathic Medicine

For appointments and telephone consultations please email: jaynelmdonegan@yahoo.com

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FEVER is your FRIEND! -Measles, Meningitis & Nursing Fevers Supportively PROBABLY THE MOST IMPORTANT LECTURE YOU WILL EVER HEAR ABOUT HEALTH

07 Dec 2026, Monday evening. To book https://events.humanitix.com/fever-is-your-friend-nursing-people-through-acute-fevers-kadykfg8

1 UKHSA Green Book Rubella April 2026; CDC Pink book Rubella ch 20 April 2024

2 Press release Rubella susceptibility screening in pregnancy to end in England Public Health England will end rubella (German measles) susceptibility screening in pregnancy in England on 1 April 2016; Antenatal screening programme Rubella susceptibility

3 2016 HSS(MD)15/2016 From the Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride Prevention of Congenital Rubella infection in Northern Ireland 15 August 2016 para 1

4 2016 HSS(MD)15/2016 From the Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride Prevention of Congenital Rubella infection in Northern Ireland 15 August 2016 para 5

5 Northern Ireland Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy Screening programme report

April 2018-March 2020

6Northern Ireland Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy Screening Programme

Annual report April 2016 - March 2017 p5

7 Northern Ireland Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy Screening Programme

Annual report April 2016 - March 2017 p11

8 Northern Ireland Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy Screening programme report

April 2018-March 2020

9 Northern Ireland Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy Screening programme annual report.

April 2021 to March 2022

10 Joint United Kingdom Blood Transfusion and Tissue Transplantation Services Professional Advisory Committee (JPAC) Options for Human T-Lymphocyte Virus (HTLV) screening within the UK Blood Services September 2016 (updated October 2015) p38 NIBTS The new system will be a single platform to perform all mandatory screening assays (including anti-CMV) which will reduce staff hands on time.

11 Serrano Romero JM, et al Performance of two chemiluminescent assays in determining rubella IgG in sera with low levels of specific IgG. Enferm Infecc Microbiol Clin (Engl Ed). 2025 Nov;43(9):596-599. doi: 10.1016/j.eimce.2025.09.008. Epub 2025 Oct 4. PMID: 41046217.

12 Ortega C, et al Evaluation of Commercial Immunoassays for Rubella Virus IgG Detection in Low-Antibody Sera Using a Recombinant Immunoblot as a Reference Method. Microorganisms. 2025 Dec 26;14(1):58. doi: 10.3390/microorganisms14010058. PMID: 41597578; PMCID: PMC12844522.

13 Joint United Kingdom Blood Transfusion and Tissue Transplantation Services Professional Advisory Committee (JPAC). Options for Human T-Lymphocyte Virus (HTLV) screening within the UK Blood Services September 2016 (updated October 2015) p38 NIBTS

14 Written Ministerial Statement Nesbitt M. Northern Ireland Department of Health Cervical Screening 5 November 2025

15 Statement from Health Minister on Cancer Waiting Times Nesbitt M. Breast Assessment15 January 2026 “Before reform, one Trust was achieving 92.9% while another was at 3.8%. That postcode lottery was not acceptable and it was not equitable.”

16 The inquiry into hyponatraemia-related deaths January 2018

the Inquiry into Hyponatraemia-related Deaths Website Full Report

17 Press Release 24 June 2026 - Urology Services Inquiry - Systemic governance failures in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust;

Report of Urology Services Inquiry 24 June 2026Department of Health (Northern Ireland

18 Report of the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Public Inquiry June 2026 Ministerial Statement Nesbitt M. Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry Final Report 11.45 “I am particularly disturbed to read the stinging criticism from the chair about the adversarial nature of the Belfast Trust’s response. To my mind, it is acceptable to protect the integrity and reputation of an organisation when it is under unfair attack — unfair attack. However, there was nothing to defend about Muckamore: it was evil. Evil was perpetrated by healthcare workers who were there to look after the people whom they were attacking.”

19 Neomycin British National Formulary

20Farber SA. U.S. scientists’ role in the eugenics movement (1907-1939): a contemporary biologist’s perspective. Zebrafish. 2008 Dec;5(4):243-5. doi: 10.1089/zeb.2008.0576. PMID: 19133822; PMCID: PMC2757926.

21 Nurse Kevin Murray 2024 Dr Michael McKenna 2025 Midwife Seana Kerr 2025 “Award-winning midwife with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust” Struck off July 2025 Dr Kieran McManus 2026 Vet Dr Tamara Bronckaers 2022

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