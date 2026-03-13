20260112 VACCINE CHRONICLES TIP THREE 2025

Vaccine Chronicles

DR JAYNE LM DONEGAN MBBS DRCOG DCH DFFP MRCGP

Naturopath & Homeopath. Retired NHS GP,

DISCLAIMER

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

The World Health Organisation states,“Global immunization efforts have saved at least 154 million lives over the past 50 years,”1 quoting a study published in the Lancet in May 2024. Such figures are widely and uncritically disseminated in the media. They are used to drive government economic, health and foreign policy.

How robust are these figures?

Computer Models

Remember the Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, London. His computer modelling validated the 2001 slaughter of up to 11 million UK farm animals with a total cost of £8 billion and from which British farming has yet to recover, but it earned him an OBE.2 In 2002 he overestimated by magnitudes human deaths from Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, similarly in 2005 regarding human bird ‘flu deaths and in 2009, swine ‘flu deaths. But none of this abysmal track record dented the eagerness of the government to enthusiastically embrace his 2020 COVID death projections – 2 million deaths in the USA and 500,000 in the UK – though based on the same flawed computer modelling. These figures were used to shut down the country, destroy businesses, deprive children of their education, force sick and elderly people to die on their own, in the company of strangers or no-one at all and wreck the economy for years to come…

It comes as no surprise, then, that two of the authors of the Lancet paper above are also from Imperial College London, and other institutions funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the Wellcome Trust.

Over 80 per cent of the funding of WHO’s funding relies on “voluntary contributions”, 88% of which are provided by the Gates Foundation.

Does this matter? Of course - because these investors are focussed on one single intervention which is not: providing clean water; installing sewage systems; correct farming practices, nor providing material to build ventilated housings and latrines - only vaccination.

Is it any surprise the information we are given is so skewed. Qui dat, imperat – He who pays the piper calls the tune.

Immunity or ‘Protection’?

Vaccine manufacturers, package inserts, health authorities and doctors used to say that vaccines ‘immunised’ people against disease. This was imperceptibly dropped and the word ‘protect’ replaced it, after real world data showed that people were still getting the disease they were being vaccinated against. Measles vaccines were described as ‘one shot for life’ when introduced in the 1960’s (USA 1963, UK 1968)- by the time we reached the 2000’s they are described as ’highly effective protection’ or ‘help to protect’ – which doesn’t mean anything very much at all and therefore cannot be held against a manufacturer when vaccinated people get the disease. Far from it – the worse a vaccine performs, the more doses of it are added to the schedule so the more money they make. It is a win win situation for the vaccine makers. In addition, the public are now introduced to the idea that vaccines are still effective even if your child goes on to contract the disease, the narrative being that being vaccinated ‘reduces the severity’ of the disease.

This was masterfully exemplified with the covid shots – the fact that they neither prevented infection nor transmission was highly successfully dressed up in the ‘reduce the severity’ spin to the extent that when multiply injected people developed symptoms of covid they declared, “At least the shots meant I didn’t end up in hospital.’ If they had to be admitted to hospital, they said, “At least I didn’t end up in ITU.” If they were so ill they had to go to ITU, they said, “Well at least I’m not dead.” And of course, if they died …... they didn’t say anything. RIP.

Pertussis

Pertussis vaccine used only to be given in the first year of life at 3, 5, 10m but babies kept getting whooping cough, so the start of the schedule was accelerated to 2, 3, and 4 months (1990). This was also ineffective, so a preschool dose was added in 1999.

It still failed to control the problem. Despite the dogma that pertussis was ‘eliminated’ in vaccinated adults, the landmark 1996 study from Kaiser Permanente (a California HMO) showed that 12% of vaccinated adults with a cough lasting longer than two weeks actually had undiagnosed whooping cough. Did that prompt any reflection that vaccine was perhaps not working and should be scrapped? “No,” they said,”Let’s add more doses.” It is a great business model for pharmaceutical companies: the worse your vaccine performs, the more health departments and governments buy it. It certainly does not incentivise making a more effective product. Whooping cough without the classic ‘whoop’ is a cause of long term cough in children and adults such that there is now talk of adding a school leavers’ vaccine. This is already done in the USA where children get a dose at 2, 4, 6, 15 months; 4-6 years, 11-12 year, during every pregnancy or every ten years.

Diphtheria

Diphtheria vaccine was originally only given in the first year of life and preschool, but since the outbreak of diphtheria accompanying the break up of the former Soviet Union in the 1990s, in multiply vaccinated as well as unvaccinated populations, diphtheria vaccination has been added to the school leavers’ vaccination and also to the tetanus vaccination such that it is now no longer possible, should you want to, to get a tetanus shot at your local A&E department without having it combined with diphtheria and polio, although you may have to be quite firm in your questioning to elicit this fact – so much for informed consent. Similarly the ‘Whooping Cough’ vaccine in pregnant women – the majority consenting have no idea that the vaccine they are receiving also includes diphtheria and tetanus vaccines, and in some cases polio vaccine as well.

HiB

Vaccination against Haemophilus influenza b (Hib) was introduced into the routine immunisation programme for babies in 1992 with a catch up campaign for children up to the age of four years. It was not considered necessary in those over the age of four as they were regarded as already immune. It was hailed as a great success. But ten years later with cases of invasive Hib disease rising another ’catch-up’ campaign was mounted in 2003 for all children aged six months to four years3. Did it work? It doesn’t seem to have, as waning effectiveness lead to another Hib booster combined with Men C vaccine being given at 12 months of age in 2006.

Parents are told that every vaccine in the schedule is crucial and that their child may die of an avoidable disease if they do not bring them to get every dose exactly on time. However when GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the manufacturers of the Hib/Men C vaccine Menitorix, discontinued it with stocks running out mid 2025, it suddenly became ‘not crucial’. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) gave their opinion that there would be cross coverage from the MenC containing ‘quad’ vaccine given to secondary school children, based on no evidence other than our friends the computer models.

They have however added another dose, at 18 months, of the 6 in 1 vaccine – another dose of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Hib and hepatitis B vaccine, containing very high levels of aluminium compound adjuvant. So we will soon be seeing invasive Hib disease in teenagers and adults, but that’s alright, another dose can just be added to the school leavers’ vaccinations as well.

Hepatitis B

Regarding Hepatitis B vaccination, for years the JCVI refused to bow to the World Health Organization’s insistence than everybody on the planet be vaccinated against Hepatitis B, stating that universal Hepatitis B vaccination was not cost effective in the UK as hepatitis B is not endemic (circul\ting) and those at higher risk are well catered for by selective vaccination of at risk groups and screening of mothers in antenatal clinics. However in 2015 the manufacturers of the 6 in 1 hexa vaccines lowered their prices making the universal programme cost-neutral vs selective high-risk vaccination. So in 2017 the JCVI advised that three doses of Hepatitis B containing vaccines be added to the infant schedule at 2, 3, and 4 months of age, plus a new 18 month booster in 2026.

If your mother is not hepatitis B positive, you are only at risk from hepatitis B disease from sex, dirty needles, intravenous drug use, tattoos and infected blood transfusions. If your infant is at risk of any of these eventualities, there will be far more serious safeguarding concerns than the hypothetical risk of hepatitis B. Worse, when your child reaches the age of 15 years when they may just be at risk of sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll – the antibodies from the infant vaccination will have worn off.

I submit that ‘the price being right’ is not a good reason to give an infant four doses of a hepatitis B containing vaccine for a disease from which they are not at risk, and worse, a vaccine that has a such very high level of aluminium adjuvant. If there is no risk of contracting the disease under normal circumstance,s then there is not even a hypothetical benefit from taking the vaccine to balance the risk of adverse drug reactions.

Antigens and Antibody Production

Antigens are ‘antibody generators’. They are put in vaccines to stimulate an immjne response that makes antibodies. Vaccines are not licenced based on their ability to stop disease but on the level of antibodies they produce with certain hypothetical levels being deemed ‘protective’ – that word again. Unfortunately antibody levels – all that vaccines give – are not the same as ‘immunity’ - and certainly not the same as health. Health and correct management of fever are the only immunity. This is why you can have high levels of antibodies yet still get disease symptoms and have no antibodies and not get any disease symptoms. Just look at how many doctors and nurses care for patients in epidemics and do not succumb themselves.

This sole focus on antibodies has lead vaccine manufacturers to spend billions of dollars making sure that their vaccines make massive levels of antibodies. This is the reason why aluminium salts are put in so many vaccines as adjuvants from the Latin adjuvare – to help. Just injecting disease antigens into the body does not guarantee antibody production. The body is very economic. An immune response uses energy which then requires more food, more metabolism - more building up, breaking down – excretion - respiration. Hence in many cases the body will just get rid of these antigens by innate mechanisms. However, as aluminium has no place in the body and is always toxic, the body will always makes an antibody response to it.

The idea is that by adding the aluminium salts to the vaccine, while the body is making antibodies to the aluminium salts, it will also make antibodies to the disease antigens in the same syringe. This is the aim of the process. However in nature what you want is not always what you get. Once stimulated by the aluminium component, the body will make antibodies to everything in the vaccines. If you want to know what that is – put emc drug into your search engine, This will bring you to the UK Electronic Medicines Compendium. Put, for example, tetanus into the search box. This will bring up all the tetanus containing vaccines currently licenced in the UK. Click Infanrix hexa and select Summary of product characteristics (SmPC). Choose section 2. Qualitative and quantitative composition. You will see that the Polio component is propagated on VERO cells. Vero from Esperanto “verda reno“ (green kidney). Vero cells are an immortalised cell line derived from the kidney epithelial cells of an African green monkey in 1962 by Japanese researchers. The Hepatitis B component is “produced in yeast cells (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) by recombinant DNA technology.”

Are the monkey and yeast DNA and other contaminants of these ‘live’ biologics removed in the manufacturing process? GSK claims purification “virtually eliminates” cell substrates though unverified by regulators. And what does ‘virtually’ eliminates mean? ‘Virtually’ is neither a specific nor scientific term. How much, anyway, is required to cause problems when you are injecting these compounds into 2, 3, 4-month old babies? How much is required to cause immune havoc in the body as well as sensitisation and overstimulation?

Is it any wonder that we are in the midst of an avalanche of allergies, not to mention neuro-immune dysmodulation and an epidemic of special needs in schools?

GSK candidly state, “The vaccine may contain traces of formaldehyde, neomycin and polymyxin which are used during the manufacturing process.” It is all there in plain sight, just nobody looks, especially not the doctor, nurse or health visitor who is frightening you about what terrible things will happen if you decide not to comply with the vaccine regimen they are pushing.

Then go to section 6.1 of the SmPC, List of excipients and see what else is there - Medium 199 (as stabiliser containing amino acids (including phenylalanine), para-aminobenzoic acid – a folic acid (vitamin) precursor - and other substances - what might they be? All with Aluminium adjuvant which will stimulate antibodies to them, whatever they may be.

Antigen levels

What about the levels of antigens? It is notable that the diphtheria toxin content in vaccines for tiny babies at two, three and four months of age is much higher than what is permitted to be given to older children and adults. Even though their kidneys and liver are not yet functioning properly, their gut and blood brain barriers are far more porous and they have very immature immune systems and detoxification mechanisms, the 6 in 1 vaccines, Infanrix hexa or Vaxelis, given to infants and 18m toddlers, contain 30-international units and 20iu respectively of diphtheria toxin. But this level is precipitously dropped to only 2 iu for preschoolers, older children and adults. This means that a 70kg or 100kg man would get a dose of diphtheria toxin 10-15 times smaller than what is given to a tiny baby.

Why? Because the massive adverse reactions that older children and adults produce in response to the diphtheria toxin are so obviously linked to the vaccines that even the medical authorities have to acknowledge their seriousness. Conversely small babies with their immature immune and detoxification mechanisms do not produce such a competent response and are therefore flooded by the foreign constituents, including the material from other species and other vaccine components, as described above and are not capable of mounting a mature immune response.

Injection bypasses natural protective barriers—skin, gut, and respiratory system—where exposure can sensitise more than immunise or even ‘protect’. In infants, neurological or developmental problems can easily be dismissed as pre-existing. In older children and adults whose prior health status is more known, any injury and subsequent decline is easier to observe.

Medical authorities justify reducing the diphtheria antigen dose by 10-15 times in those over 2 years of age by claiming immune priming from initial vaccines. This rationale fails, however, as unvaccinated older children and adults still receive only the low-dose formulations.

UK Green Book Chapter 15 Diphtheria (May 30, 2025 update), page 2:

“Vaccines containing the higher dose of diphtheria toxoid (D) are used to achieve satisfactory primary immunisation of children under ten years of age. Vaccines containing the lower dose of diphtheria toxoid (d) should be used for primary immunisation in individuals aged ten years or over, where they provide a satisfactory immune response, and the risk of reactions is minimised.”

Official UK/US/WHO guidance thus prioritises reactogenicity over potency for older age groups—but not for infants.

JCVI failure to protect British children – Urabe MMR

In 1988, the JCVI made the now infamous decision to licence MMR vaccines containing the Urabe mumps strain—Pluserix® (SmithKline Beecham [SKB]) and Immravax® (Pasteur-Mérieux)—for the UK MMR campaign because they were cheaper. Across the Atlantic in Canada, the same formulation under the name Trivirix® (Pasteur-Mérieux) had already been distributed and discontinued. Licensed in Canada in 1986, it was suspended by 1987 due to reports of more than 85 meningitis cases linked to the Urabe mumps strain in the MMR vaccine. Japan experienced a similar outcome, with 125 cases.

Nonetheless, the UK JCVI deemed this an acceptable risk—especially since Urabe-containing MMR cost half as much as the Jeryl Lynn mumps version (MMR II). They based this on a rate of one meningitis case per 10,000–15,000 doses, then dismissed even those figures because of the voluntary nature of the reporting which, they said, lacked active surveillance and proven causality and despite Canadian data indicating one case per 3,000–12,000 doses.

It took indefatigable researchers—Dr. Alaric Colville, a Consultant in Communicable Disease Control, and Dr. Simon Pugh, a microbiologist at Nottingham Health Authority Public Health Laboratory Service—to confirm a real meningitis risk of 1 in 4,000 doses based on meticulous local surveillance data.4 Having prioritised Urabe-containing MMR vaccines to the extent that they dominated the UK market (85-90%), the JCVI downplayed Nottingham’s signal as also unrepresentative, while favouring cost savings and uptake over immediate suspension.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Kenneth Calman, however, took decisive action on 11 September 1992—independent of the JCVI—to suspend Pluserix® and Immravax® MMR vaccines (Urabe strain containig vaccines) and reverted to relying solely on Jeryl Lynn-based MMR II. Four days later, the manufacturers unilaterally withdrew their Urabe vaccines. Sir Kenneth Calman’s action was more than vindicated in 1993 when Dr. Elizabeth Miller’s study, based on active surveillance, confirmed the Urabe hazard as real and causal—no cases occurred in children given the Jeryl Lynn-based MMR II. 5

Parents of more than 100 injured children filed claims for Urabe MMR injury, but the Legal Services Commission cut funding due to “insufficient causal evidence.”

The JCVI’s contribution to protecting British children from harm - ZERO.

Chicken pox

Then we come to chicken pox vaccine. The reason for introducing this vaccine is apparently to save £24 million in parents taking time to look after children with chicken pox6 (see my 2023 article7). The data regarding time off work were obtained by questioning the parents of children at nurseries and daycare, not looking at GP or A&E records.

Why? Because chicken pox is such an innocuous disease that most parents manage it themselves and do not seek medical intervention. Indeed the new requirement that GPs notify cases of chicken pox has brought them out in arms claiming that they will be inundated and overloaded with parents seeking appointments. Remember that these childhood illness are developmental milestones. Appropriate supportive management of the fever is crucial and well managed chicken pox markedly reduces the incidence of atopic dermatitis and attendance at dermatology clinics up to 10 years later8. When Dr Jonathan Silverberg and colleagues affiliated to State University of New York published their study with these results, they drew a lot of criticism. Career risk for highlighting uncomfortable truths is real.

Déjà vu

Which formulation of chickenpox vaccine does the JCVI recommend for every 12- and 18-month-old British child?

MMRV: ProQuad® (Merck Sharp & Dohme) and Priorix-Tetra® (GSK).

These combine the MMR with varicella vaccines.

MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella combined vaccine) was originally prioritised in the USA, but the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD)—which routinely monitors vaccine safety via near real-time surveillance of computerised patient data—detected a signal of increased seizure incidence. It found that for the first dose, MMRV more than doubled seizures in children (from four to nine per 10,000 vaccinations) compared to separate MMR and varicella vaccines even when given at the same visit. As a result, in 2008, the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) stopped recommending MMRV for the first dose.9

As recently as September 2025, the US ACIP stated: “Unless the parent or caregiver expresses a preference for MMRV vaccine, CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommends that MMR vaccine and varicella vaccine should be administered separately for the first dose in this age group.”​10

Yet starting in 2026, UK children are scheduled to receive two doses of the very same MMRV combination vaccine—which doubles seizure risk from 4 to 9 per 10,000 doses.

This stark policy divergence raises serious questions: Why does the JCVI consider doubled seizure risk acceptable for British children, when a nation five times larger (330 million vs 67 million) with real-time Vaccine Safety Datalink surveillance has confirmed the harm and adjusted accordingly?

They state: “It was felt that the benefits of offering a combination vaccine—improved uptake, parental acceptance, and fewer injections for the child—outweighed the low risk of febrile convulsions.”11

Remember, we are talking about mumps, measles, rubella, and chickenpox—illnesses parents once deliberately sought out for their children. In 1959, GPs could say, “Many mothers have remarked ” how much good the attack has done their children,” as they seem so much better after the measles.”12. When reading reports of children in intensive care or dying from measles in 21st-century developed countries, recall that correct fever management is crucial and well-managed childhood illness confers long-term survival benefits. Fear is not a good basis for decision making.

Yet the professionals charged with guarding our children’s health seem more focused on getting vaccines into arms than on what happens to the child subsequently. Rather than vaccines being made for children, it increasingly appears children are made for the vaccine—to paraphrase the Good Book.

Moving Forward – or Backward?

Are we better or worse off now than 30 years ago? Well, the JCVI has not improved but in1992 Drs Colville and Pugh were able release their shocking Urabe meningitis figures with the help of the media and the decisive intervention of the then Chief Medical Officer to protect our children and go on to have successful and rewarding careers But a few short years later it was a different story.

The Urabe disaster came on the heel of another vaccine scare when the principled and astute doctor, John Wilson, a paediatric neurologist, with colleagues from Great Ormond Street Hospital, had published a case series in 1974 linking whole‑cell pertussis vaccine to severe neurological injury/encephalopathy in 35 children. This led to a plummeting in vaccine uptake with many more cases of whooping cough being diagnosed – but no concomitant rise in deaths – whooping cough is, after all, a normal childhood disease. We have just as many cases as before but general practitioners and paediatricians seem not to have the clinical acumen to diagnose it. After the pertussis and Urabe débâcles enough was enough. It was not be allowed to happen again.

In the late 1990’s when another set of honest doctors published a case series of children with developmental delay and bowel symptoms, there was no supportive press, no decisive Chief Medical Officer. The ad hominem brigade went into full-on frontal assault. Thirteen respected doctors wrote that paper. The other senior author was the globally respected paediatric gastroenterologist professor John Walker-Smith. But Entzwei und Gebiet - divide and rule - was the game plan. Defeat sequentially through attrition—conquer piecemeal. Dr Andrew Wakefieldand Professor John Walker-Smith were isolated from the other eleven and stood trial alone.

The UK General Medical Council case was a farce, as was Dr Wakefield’s legal team, who did not even manage to produce the ethics approval that was obtained for the study from the Royal Free’s ethics committee. Wakefield and Walker-Smith were struck off but as the professor was never the target, his medical indemnifiers paid for a high court appeal in which he was exonerated.

Judge Mitting’s appeal judgment severely criticised the General Medical Council’s approach, citing the GMC’s inadequate and superficial reasoning—which led in numerous instances to wrong conclusions. He rejected their belief that assessing honesty was unnecessary (an error from which many subsequent weaknesses flowed), noted the panel’s failure to expressly distinguish research from clinical practice, and identified other flaws. On this basis, Professor Walker-Smith was exonerated—meaning the rest of those accused should have been too, but his indemnifiers would not fund any appeal for Dr Wakefield - he had to go.

Dr Wakefield was the third generation of his family to train at St Mary’s Hospital Medical School (my alma mater) and to dedicate themselves to the relief of suffering and the restoration of health in their patients – but in the 21st century that is no longer the rôle of a physician. To be a yes-man and algorithm follower is now regarded as the highest good. It is very sad”

Plus ça change

None of this is new – the Hungarian obstetrician Ignaz Semmelweis (1840s) was persecuted in Vienna for challenging authority and recommending that doctors wash their hand with chlorinated water between dissecting corpses and delivering babies. Maternal deaths went right down but he died in an asylum for the insane, beaten to death by guards. Now everybody washes their hands.

Alfred Wegener (1910s) put forward the theory of Continental drift having observed that continental shapes fit like puzzle pieces, but he and his ideas were mocked as he was not a geologist, until the 1960s. Now every school child knows about tectonic plates.

Norman McAllister Gregg published his landmark paper ‘Congenital Cataract following German Measles in the Mother’ in 1941. He was mocked as he was a senior ophthalmic surgeon and lecturer, not a public health doctor and worse – Australian – what would they know? It took over six years before his findings were amplified by a prestigious infectious disease doctor in Boston, Dr Conrad Wesselhoeft. Later the honorary doctorates and professorships flooded in from all over the globe.

What can you do?

As a parent how can you protect your children and yourself? – It is tricky as the state continues its creep into the family unit, the home, education, religion, statehood and memory. You cannot rely on others to keep you safe - so keep your feet on the ground.

Have faith. Turn off the external chattering noise. Get informed. And if you do not have the time or inclination to do mountains of research just take a deep breath and follow your gut. If there is ever a difference of opinion between your head and your gut – your gut will always be correct. Think fast, act slow and choose what you reveal to authorities thoughtfully, and carefully.

© 2026 Dr Jayne LM Donegan, MBBS DRCOG DCH DFFP

18 January 2026

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This article originally appeared in the last edition of The Informed Parent Newsletter, January 2026, ceasing after thirty years. The website, however, is still fuctioning at https://informedparent.co.uk/ and contains a weath of free information and archive material

Dr Donegan, a retired NHS GP, practises as a Homeopathic and Naturopathic Practitioner registered with Homeopathy International and the Association of Naturopathic Practitioners.

She is a member of the British Society of Ecological Medicine and a patron of the College of Naturopathic Medicine

For appointments and telephone consultations please email: jaynelmdonegan@yahoo.com

To attend her regular lectures: https://events.humanitix.com/host/dr-jayne-lm-donegan

For articles ebooks and other resources please visit her website

https://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk and https://substack.com/@drjaynelmdonegan

Join - HINT - Homeopathy International - https://hint.org.uk/ Frontrunner in defending Homeopaths & Homeopathy – or become a ‘Friend.’

1 https://www.who.int/news/item/24-04-2024-global-immunization-efforts-have-saved-at-least-154-million-lives-over-the-past-50-years

2 2002 HMSO The 2001 Outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease https://www.nao.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2002/06/0102939.pdf

3BNF March 2005 p 578

4 Colville A, Pugh S. Mumps meningitis and measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. Lancet. 1992 Sep 26;340(8822):786. doi: 10.1016/0140-6736(92)92322-7. Erratum in: Lancet 1992 Dec 5;340(8832):1420. Erratum in: Lancet 1992 Oct 17;340(8825):986. PMID: 1356189.] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1356189/

5 Miller E, Goldacre M, Pugh S, Colville A, Farrington P, Flower A, Nash J, MacFarlane L, Tettmar R. Risk of aseptic meningitis after measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine in UK children. Lancet. 1993 Apr 17;341(8851):979-82. doi: 10.1016/0140-6736(93)91069-x. PMID: 8096942. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8096942/

6 Roberts M & Walsh A 2025 Children to be offered chickenpox vaccine on NHS BBC 29 Aug 2025 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c860n445vyxo

7 Do UK Children Need A Chicken Pox Vaccine? – No https://drjaynelmdonegan.substack.com/p/do-uk-children-need-a-chickenpox

8 Silverberg JI, Norowitz KB, Kleiman E, Silverberg NB, Durkin HG, Joks R, Smith-Norowitz TA. Association between varicella zoster virus infection and atopic dermatitis in early and late childhood: A case-control study. Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. 2010 Aug;105(2):160-166.

9 Klein NP Update: Recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Regarding Administration of Combination MMRV Vaccine Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Review (MMWR) March 14, 2008 / 57(10);258-260 Centers for Disease Control USA https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5710a3.htm

10 Briefing Document: Policy Recommendations for Use of Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella (MMRV) Vaccine in the United States 25 September 2025 https://www.cdc.gov/acip/downloads/slides-2025-09-18-19/policy-recs-mmrv-briefing-508.pdf

11 2026 Guidance MMRV vaccination: information for healthcare professionals

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/mmrv-programme-information-for-healthcare-practitioners/mmrv-vaccination-information-for-healthcare-professionals

12 1959 Fry J Vital Statistics: MEASLES Reports from General Practitioners BMJ 07 Feb 1959 p381 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1992477/pdf/brmedj02957-0102.pdf