1. You are relying on school admin to find your refusal of consent form.

2. Once you child has had the vaccine you cannot take it out of them.

3. You cannot sue the school or Government as the World Health Organization says that, ‘Attendance at school on the day of a mass immunization campaign is a form of implied consent.’

4. Even if the school correctly segregates your child as not having consent, some kindergarten and young children, having been told a cuddly story on the rug about how nice the vaccine is, burst into tears when all the other children in the class go off to have their vaccine and they are held back.

5. Other children in the class may gang up your child, as children do, and call them names, “Yuk! Dirty! Disease spreader!”

6. Some less than professional teachers may deride the parents’ decision, “What’s wrong with your parents?” “Are they stupid/ antiscience/ conspiracy theorists?” The list is long.

7. Once your child is 11years old they can consent for themselves, no matter what you have written on a form. Your children can be shown gruesome pictures of eg men with penile cancer, and told that this will happen to them if they don’t have the HPV vaccine. This is not informed consent

8. Children whose parents did not consent often have to go to ‘special’ appointments with the nurse to explain themselves and get persuaded. They should not have to be subjected to such psychological manipulation.

9. These same children may not remember that they have severe allergies to constituents of some vaccines when they are being persuaded.

10. School is not a safe place to have medical interventions. They have no facilities or staff for resuscitating children who have anaphylactic shock or other medical emergencies.

Tell your child if anyone asks them if they are vaccinated or why they were not there on the mass vaccination day to say: “My parents think it is not safe to have vaccines at school in case someone gets ill or collapses.” (Older children can say: “They don’t have resuscitation facilities if someone has an anaphylactic shock.”) “So they make any arrangements for me to be done privately.”

Educate your children about why you make the decisions you do and tell them to keep it to themselves and not to discuss it at school.

Whatever you do, tell them do not try to engage anyone with ‘science.’

Because it’s not about science – it’s about a rigid ideology masquerading as fact.

Dr Jayne LM Donegan 2025 https://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk

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