DR JAYNE LM DONEGAN MBBS DRCOG DCH DFFP MRCGP

Naturopath & Homeopath. Retired NHS GP,

DISCLAIMER

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

There is a massive panic currently being fuelled by The UK Government and the media about an outbreak of meningitis in Kent.1

Question. Is it a deadly disease? A killer strain? Is it imported from abroad?

Answer. None of the above.

One in six people carry a meningococcus of whatever letter, A, B, C, W135, P, X,Y, up their nose at any one time, without any symptoms of disease. Not only that, this carriage, as it is called, is actually how we become immune to all the different strains of the meningococcus and other organisms. When it leaves the nose and invades the brain it is called meningitis. When it invades the blood stream it is called septicaemia, This is when you see the pink spots that don’t go white when you press them.

If there is a case of invasive disease, ie meningitis or septicaemia, in our locality, half us will have one up our nose.

In an outbreak such as the one at Cardiff University in 1996, the University of Southampton in 1997 or in Kent now, everyone will have have one up their nose – 100%!

This is asymptomatic (no illness) carriage.

You don’t catch meningitis from someone you went to a lecture or night club or shared a tooth brush with. You get meningitis when the bacterium living up your nose, minding its own business, decides to leave your nose to invade your brain (meningitis) or worse your blood stream - septicaemia. Septicaemia is far worse than meningitis. It is more likely to kill or injure you.

So the question is not, did I go to the party, attend the lecture with or drink from the same glass as, the person who now has meningitis?

The question is: why would something that lives up so many people’s nose decide to leave their nose to invade their brain or blood stream and give them meningitis or septicaemia?

It is obviously nothing to do with the organism.

It is to do with you – your susceptibility.

How can you be ‘not susceptible’?

When you had your fevers were you supported through them? Or were you given regular paracetamol (acetaminophen) or ibuprofen to block the fever, slowing down the body’s processes and using up your precious glutathione.

Did you learn how to externalise your symptoms. This is the process that carries on throughout childhood and teenage years. And it needs practice- just like playing the violin. You don’t get given a violin one day and be playing in Carnegie Hall the next – or ever. You have to practise, practise, practise.

And in your current situation – what did you do when you felt off colour after too many late nights and maybe too much alcohol and not eating properly now you are not at home?

As my daughter said to me, when she was at university, “Mum, you can’t believe what people do when they get ill – they stuff themselves up with food, they take paracetamol, ibuprofen, night nurse, day nurse, antihistamines, cough suppressants. They go to the pub, the disco – they even go to lectures………..”

There may be subjects on which we do not see eye to eye but not this one. She knows, because she has done it all her life, that when you feel ill you - open the window, go to bed, stop eating, drink lots and rest.

There was no acute illness she ever had that was not made better by sleeping for 48 hours.

She educated many of her fellow students as well.

“But it can’t be that simple,” you will say. “If all you have to do is open the window, stop eating, drink lots of fluids and rest. why would you need to go to medical school for all those years , do all that post graduate education and take all those post graduate exams?

The answer is - You don’t need to go to medical school for five or six years and do all that post graduate education or exams to learn how to manage fever.

In fact quite the opposite.

At medical school you don’t study health. You learn about disease and cut up dead bodies soaked in formalin – not a great way to learn about how living healthy beings are supposed to function.

More remarkably, people can go to medical school having been sent, as children, to mumps, measles, rubella and chicken pox parties by their parents in the holidays, so they wouldn’t miss school, and then come out of medical school believing that if they don’t give their children MMR and chicken pox vaccines they would die. How does that happen? I have no idea.

Is this current outbreak a real threat? Another killer bug, along with “Nightmare strain(s) of Tb”, that means, “We must vaccinate all the children in London”?2

When considering vaccination as an intervention, it is not scientific or rational to look at one thing in a vacuum, the whole point of vaccination is to promote ‘health’, or certainly, absence of ‘disease’. But if you don’t know what factors promote health – and as we said, doctors don’t study ‘health’ in medical school, only ‘disease’ - you can’t make a valid appraisal of the evidence.

It’s a bit like the story of the blind men and the elephant.

A group of blind men each touch the elephant to learn what it’s like, but each person only touches one part – the tusk or the ears or the flank, and then when they all get together to discuss what they’ve found, they have a violent disagreement

So one part of looking at vaccination scientifically is to take a step back to be able to see the whole picture and to take into account the factors that determine our natural immunity to disease.

Crucial to understanding the interplay between bacteria, viruses, fungi and ourselves is understanding the difference between the invasive and the normal/ non-invasive form of a disease. No-one dies or becomes disabled due to the normal course of an infectious disease. They die or become disabled from the complications of an infectious disease and these are all invasive.

We are talking here about children and adults who have access to the basic necessities of life – clean water; adequate food; ventilated housing; someone to love and look after them; fresh air and sunshine.

Children acquire infections when they need to initiate a clean out of accumulated rubbish in order to go up their next developmental step; adults do it because they are exhausted: if they had a rest first they would not need to have the illness (try telling that to your boss!). The normal course of an acute childhood infection is: FEVER to speed up the chemical reactions in the body, LOSS of APPETITE – no point filling yourself up with more chemicals that need processing when you are trying to clean yourself out; perhaps DIARRHOEA and VOMITING and/ or a RASH. These are all pushing out or externalising processes. Fever is the fast way, lasting a few days, mucus production is the slow way and may take weeks or months.

How do you manage fevers?

In a nut shell: open the window, put your child to bed, don’t feed them unless they are starving and give them lots of pure, clean water to drink - for more details please see references3. The opposite of this externalising process is suppression. Suppress the fever with paracetamol & ibuprofen; dry up the cough with antihistamines and adrenaline like compounds; take non indicated antibiotics – which wipe out the nice bugs and leave the nasty ones to overgrow; keep the window closed; stuff them up with food - especially formula, cow or soya milk - when they are not hungry and you push the process in: into the ears causing ear infections, into the lungs causing pneumonia, into the kidney causing nephritis, into the brain causing meningitis or encephalitis, or into the blood stream causing septicaemia, which is more deadly than meningitis. These are all forms of invasive disease.

Understand that there are no ‘killer’ bugs or ‘nightmare’ strains. All bacteria and viruses are potentially pathogenic and capable of casing invasive disease. It is as easy to die from diseases for which there are vaccines as it is to die from diseases for which there are no vaccines. It all hinges on your general level of health when you meet the organism and crucially, how you treat fevers – suppressively or supportively. Do you help the body to externalise disease, or do your suppress all the symptoms and cause invasive disease?

For specific and detailed scientific information about meningitis – meningococcal, pneumococcal, Haemophilus influenzae b, - and their normal relationship with the human body, please download the ebook:

Focus on Meningitis & How to Avoid it -

https://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk/focus-on-meningitis-how-to-avoid-it/

© 2026 Dr Jayne LM Donegan, MBBS DRCOG DCH DFFP

18 March 2026

This above is part of an article that first appeared in The Informed Parent in 2015

https://informedparent.co.uk/

More Resources

eBooks:

‘General Measures for Nursing Children’ & ebook ‘Nursing Children Supportively through Acute Illness https://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk/general-measures/

Nursing Children Supportively Through Acute Illness – Safe Management of Fever

https://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk/nursing-children-supportively-through-acute-illness-safe-management-of-fever/

Lecture:

FEVER is your FRIEND! -Measles, Meningitis & Nursing Fevers Supportively PROBABLY THE MOST IMPORTANT LECTURE YOU WILL EVER HEAR ABOUT HEALTH

14 Apr 2026, Tuesday evening. To book: https://events.humanitix.com/fever-is-your-friend-nursing-people-through-acute-fevers-z6xk4vjl

Focus on Meningitis and how to avoid it

16 Jun 2026, Tuesday Evening. To book https://events.humanitix.com/focus-on-meningitis-and-how-to-avoid-it

Dr Donegan, a retired NHS GP, practises as a Homeopathic and Naturopathic Practitioner registered with Homeopathy International and the Association of Naturopathic Practitioners.

She is a member of the British Society of Ecological Medicine and a patron of the College of Naturopathic Medicine

For appointments and telephone consultations please email: jaynelmdonegan@yahoo.com

Attend Dr Donegan’s regular lectures: UK time 7.30-9.30pm.

All lectures are *** ONLINE *** and LIVE so you can ASK QUESTIONS

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https://events.humanitix.com/host/dr-jayne-lm-donegan

For other articles ebooks and resources please visit her website

https://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk

and https://substack.com/@drjaynelmdonegan

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1 Castle V, Askew J, Two people have died following the outbreak in the Canterbury area of Kent BBC, https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cev7rl437epo South East 17 March 2026

2 Lydall Ross, Nightmare strain of Tb means we must vaccinate all children in London, Evening Standard 27 Oct 2015 p10 http://standardonline.newspaperdirect.com/epaper/viewer.aspx

3 See free A4 download Dr J Donegan: ‘General Measures for Nursing Children’ & ebook ‘Nursing Children Supportively through Acute Illness https://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk/general-measures/