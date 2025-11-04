This article was written for the Informed Parent in 2016 and is reproduced with their kind permission with some updates as we enter the 2025-26 ‘flu season.

Part One:

Consent – if you have refused consent for your child to be vaccinated, it’s OK to send them to school the day it is taking place, isn’t it?

The Green Books of 1992 & 19961 state:

The attendance of a child at school on the day that the parent/ guardian has been advised that the child will be immunised, may also be viewed as acceptance that the child may be immunised, in the absence of any reservation expressed to the contrary.

However, because of the parent/legal guardian’s legal responsibilities in respect of the child’s attendance at school, the possibility that immunisation will be offered should be made clear to the parent/ guardian.

This means that sending your child to school on the day of a mass vaccination campaign is a form of implied consent, so you would not have grounds for to suing the school or Department of Health for vaccinating your child without your consent. Bearing this in mind and the fact that you cannot get the vaccine out of the child once it has been given, it would be prudent for your child not to be at school that day. Many schools are no longer telling parents which day vaccination will take place for this reason.

3.6 A child under 16 years may give consent for immunisation. Provided he or she fully understands the benefits and risks involved. However, the child should be encouraged to involve a parent / guardian, if possible, in the decision.

3.7 Where a child under 16 who fully understands the benefits and risks of the proposed immunisation wishes to refuse the immunisation, that wish should be respected.

This all seems pretty clear, however by 2006 things are changing and the issue is becoming more tricky. The Green Book 2006 and updates to 2016 state2 :

‘Consent must be obtained before starting any treatment or physical investigation or before providing personal care for a patient.’

However, now children are to be given literature and information in the absence of their parents: in some schools this consists of subjecting them to garish films, for example, about cervical cancer, and then obtaining consent after frightening them. In others it includes singling out the children whose parents have not signed consent forms and deriding them for their parents’ choices in front of the other children, employing peer pressure.

‘Individuals, or those giving consent on their behalf, must be given enough information to enable them to make a decision before they can give consent. This should include information about the process, benefits and risks of the immunisation(s).’ 3

Most parents who have brought their children, or themselves to be vaccinated, will agree that this is honoured more often in the breach.

‘Consent is valid if the individual, or person providing consent, is offered as much information as they reasonably need to make their decision, and in a form that they can understand. Case law on this area is evolving – more detail can be found at www.dh.gov.uk/consent’

‘There is no requirement for consent to be in writing.’

‘Health professionals should ensure that the individual (or those giving consent on their behalf) fully understands which immunisation(s) are to be administered; the disease(s) against which they will protect; the risks of not proceeding; the side effects that may occur and how these should be dealt with; and any follow-up action required. ‘

I meet numerous women who are upset and bewildered to find that what they were told was a ‘whooping cough’ vaccine given to them when they were pregnant, was, in fact, a diphtheria, tetanus, polio and whooping cough vaccine, to which they did not consent at all. One informed pregnant mother refused the vaccination on this basis, but was assured by the midwife that it was definitely a single whooping cough vaccine. On being told by said patient that there was no single pertussis vaccine licenced in the UK, the midwife refused to believe her!

Back to school immunisation programmes: the 2006 and subsequent guidance state that 16-17 year-olds are presumed to be able to consent – this is only right, they are, after all, able to get married and have their own children at this age - and their parents are not allowed to override this consent. However, the case for refusal is much more grey

‘If a person aged 16 or 17 or a Gillick-competent child refuses treatment that refusal should be accepted. It is unlikely that a person with parental responsibility could overrule such a refusal.

But, “It is possible that the court might overrule a young person’s refusal if an application to court is made under section 8 of the Children Act 1989 or the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court. “

So although a parent cannot override the consent of a 16-17 year old, the Court can override the refusal of someone of the same age. How can this be?

The under 16-year-old is no longer mentioned, and we have the ugly spectacle of the refusal of a Fraser or Gillick competent young person being overruled by a judge who ordered MMR vaccine to be given to a non consenting 15-year-old.4 That same 15-year-old, from the age of 13 years, could have gone to any doctor or family planing clinic and be prescribed contraception, without her parents consent, so long as she appeared to the doctor to understand what she was doing, refused to involve her parents, and was going to put herself at risk of unwanted pregnancy anyway. The fact that she is way below the age of consent to have sex with anyone and all the factors associated with that seem not to be part of the equation.

Even more concerning is the fact that there seems to have been very little discussion of any actual immunology in this case as the 15 year old girl had, indeed, been given one MMR vaccine as a child. Although the second MMR vaccine is given to everyone, it is only really required in the five percent of ‘non-responders’ that is, those who do not produce what are regarded as ‘protective’ levels of antibodies. At the very least antibody levels should have been measured.

Interestingly, the judge declared:

‘Obviously in reaching this decision I am aware this is against the girls’ wishes, but that it not the only factor. It is of course an important factor, particularly bearing in mind their ages but the court also has to consider their level of understanding of the issues involved and what factors have influenced their views. In this case I do not consider there is a balanced level of understanding by them of the issues involved.’ 5

This is not an issue that seems to overly bother the school nurses and teachers who show the previously mentioned garish films. Please follow the link and read the judgement. When you see measles mumps and rubella described by judges and senior doctors as ‘serious’ diseases – the ones which, with chicken pox, I was sent out by my parents to catch, in the holidays, so that I would not miss school, then you know that we have lost the plot. Serious or not serious, normal developmental milestone or child killer all hinge on one thing: how you manage childhood fevers.

Do you open the window, put your child to bed, don’t feed them unless they are starving and give them lots of pure, clean water to drink? Externalisation (for more details please see reference6). Or the opposite? Suppress the fever with paracetamol & ibuprofen; dry up the cough with antihistamines and adrenaline like compounds; take non indicated antibiotics - wiping out the nice bugs and leaving the nasty ones to overgrow; keep the window closed; stuff your child up with food - especially formula, cow or soya milk - when they are not hungry and push the process in - into the ears: ear infections; into the lungs: pneumonia, into the kidney: nephritis, into the brain: meningitis or encephalitis, or into the blood stream: septicaemia, which is more deadly than meningitis. These are all forms of invasive disease.

Know that there are no ‘killer’ bugs or ‘nightmare’ strains. All bacteria and viruses are potentially pathogenic and capable of causing invasive disease. It is as easy to die from diseases for which there are vaccines as it is to die from diseases for which there are no vaccines. It all hinges on your general level of health when you meet the organism: do you have access to clean water, adequate food, ventilated housing, fresh air and exercise, and someone who loves you? And crucially, how you treat fevers – suppressively or supportively? Do you help the body to externalise disease, or do your suppress all the symptoms (standard medical treatment) and cause invasive disease?

[See my ebook: Nursing Children Supportively through Acute illness https://tinyurl.com/yk3vvy7y]

Part Two:

The Live ‘Flu Vaccine: FluMist Quadrivalent (USA) = FluenzTetra (UK)

What is the ‘Flu Virus?

Influenza A and B are the two types of ’flu viruses that are said to be associated with human epidemic disease. Influenza A viruses are separated into subtypes on the basis of two surface antigens: hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA). Influenza B viruses are separated into lineages. New ‘flu virus variants are said to emerge as a result of point mutations and recombination events that occur during viral replication, resulting in frequent antigenic change or ‘drift’. Because the genomes of ‘flu viruses are segmented, a second evolutionary process called reassortment can occur, where two viruses infecting one host exchange gene segments. This occurs commonly in humans with both influenza A and B viruses. 7

When new hemagglutinins are acquired from birds or large adaptations occur in humans, larger genetic changes, or antigenic ‘shifts’, can occur among influenza A viruses, as in the 1918, 1957 and 1968 influenza pandemics.8

What defence mechanisms do we have against ‘flu (and other) viruses?

The vast majority of human microbes colonise the mucosal surfaces and, under certain circumstances can invade. However the body has many systemes that stop them doing this. The lymphoid tissue in Waldeyer’s ring forms a protective site at the opening of the pharynx to provide immunity by inducing a mucosal immune response. This lymphoid tissues is near the opening of the respiratory and digestive systems and consists of the adenoid, tubal, palatine and lingual tonsils.9 This is why it is so important not to let anyone take them out!

The mucous membranes covering the nose, mouth and pharynx; plus the urogenital tracts; as well as the eye conjunctiva, inner ear and the ducts of all exocrine glands, have powerful mechanical and chemical cleansing mechanisms (coughing, sneezing, blinking), mucus and cilia (little hairs to beat it out), that degrade and repel most foreign matter.

The nasal mucosa conditions and cleans inspired air before it enters deeper regions of the body. However, this filtering results in the accumulation of foreign substances in the nose. Since these impurities include both particular matter and microbes, mechanisms for washing the nasal interior and immune resistance are well developed.10

In addition there is a large and highly specialised innate and adaptive mucosal immune system which protects these mucosa surfaces and the inside of the body, against potential dangers from the environment. There are phagocytic neutrophils and macrophages, dendritic cells which process antigen and natural killer cells as well as mast cells which release histamine.

In a healthy human adult, this local immune system contributes almost 80% of all immunocytes (immune cells) in the body. The cells accumulate in and move between, the mucosa-associated lymphoid tissues (MALT). Together they form the largest lymphoid organ system in mammals.

Protection at these mucosal surfaces is correlated with what is called secretory immunoglobulin-A antibodies (IgA) which are produced by the mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue.

Secretory IgA antibody exerts its multifaceted immune function by:

Massive production: more than 50 mg per kg body weight per day

Specific transport into mucosal secretions

Resistance to the protease enzymes of the body, enzymes that break down protein

Stopping bacteria sticking to body surfaces

Stopping absorption of macromolecules - including the uptake and binding of allergens to target cells in the mucosa

Stopping the inflammatory effects of other immunoglobulins

Neutralising viral particles outside and inside epithelial cells, and bacterial toxins

Enhancing the nonspecific defence mechanisms. These are mechanisms that do not rely on specific antibodies induced by previous infection or vaccines. They include lactoperoxidase which kills bacteria, and lactoferrin which kills bacteria and parasites as well as transporting iron.

Eliminating antigens in tissue by binding and then using polyimmunoglobulin receptor (PigR)−mediated transport of immune complexes and IgA through epithelial cells

With all these mechanism you might wonder how anything would ever get through these defences. Indeed, it is when you read about the lengths that manufacturers of nasal vaccines have to go to destroy this barrier to get their products into the body that you realise how very effective and finely tuned the body’s defence mechanisms are.

Unlike the systemic immune system (inner body), which functions in a normally sterile environment and tends to make a vigorous response to invaders, the MALT system in the lining of the respiratory and digestive tracts guards organs that are full of foreign matter, so the nasal mucosa has evolved a variety of mechanisms to achieve and maintain tolerance against self-antigens as well as against the many environmental antigens present in the microflora (nice bugs that live in/on body), in food and among airborne matter. If this were not the case we would be allergic to everything. This is why when the MALT meets these many antigens in food, dust, pollen etc it must economically and appropriately select which ones to react to. It also needs to regulate the intensity of the response so as not to cause tissue damage by inappropriate inflammation, and immunological exhaustion by using up all its immune factors.11

As mentioned, all the obstacles and mechanisms, designed specifically to keep unwanted organisms out of the body have to be overcome in order to make a successful mucosal, non-injectable vaccine. Hence mucosal vaccines (as with micro-organisms) have to overcome formidable barriers to do this. These barriers include:

Significant dilution and dispersion;

Competition with many and various live reproducing bacteria, viruses, inert food and dust particles;

Breakdown by enzymes; and

Low pH

before ever reaching the target immune cells.

In addition, these mucosal membrane penetrating vaccines need very strong adjuvant (helper) compounds to help them make an immune response, as well as delivery systems that decrease the rate of dilution and degradation, and also target the vaccine to the site of immune response.12

If it is that hard to get a vaccine in – imagine how hard it is for a potential pathogen.

What does the ‘flu virus do?

Nothing very much unless you are a child needing to go up a developmental step or an adult who is exhausted and needs a rest. Please see ‘killer’ bugs or ‘nightmare’ strains.

What is the Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV) - FlumistQuadrivalent (USA) / FluenzTetra (UK) being given in our schools?

It is a Genetically Modified (GMO) Vaccine containing reassortment wild virus types and viruses that are cold-adapted, temperature-sensitive, attenuated virus reassortant strains adjusted to the viruses circulating for the actual ‘flu season in a specific year. Mucosal vaccines are designed to stimulate production of:

Secretory IgA antibodies to ‘flu virus surface hemagglutinin and neuraminidase to protect the upper respiratory tract;

Serum IgG antibodies to protect the lower respiratory tract (lungs) and neutralise virus in the blood stream, and

Cell-mediated immunity (CMI), mainly against ‘flu virus matrix and nucleoprotein antigens. CMI does not protect against infection, but is important for clearance of virus and recovery from illness.13

Immune mechanisms conferring protection against influenza following receipt of FluMist Quadrivalent vaccine are ‘not fully understood’; it is thought that serum antibodies, mucosal antibodies, and influenza-specific T cells may play a role.14

What is in this Vaccine?15

In addition to the ‘flu antigens, each 0.2 mL dose contains:

0.188 mg/dose monosodium glutamate (MSG)

2.00 mg/dose hydrolyzed porcine gelatin

2.42 mg/dose arginine

13.68 mg/dose sucrose (sugar)

2.26 mg/dose dibasic potassium phosphate

0.96 mg/dose monobasic potassium phosphate

And residual amounts of:

ovalbumin (< 0.24 mcg/dose)

gentamicin sulfate (< 0.015 mcg/mL)

ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) (< 0.37 mcg/dose)

FluMist Quadrivalent contains no preservatives

How Many Animals/ Animal parts are involved with production of or in the Vaccine?16

Chicken embryo kidney cells (CEKS)

SPF (Specific Pathogen Free) Hen’s eggs

African green monkey (vervet) kidney cells (VERO)

Porcine trypsins

Newborn calf serum.

It is tested on ferrets, rats, mice, rabbits (eyes), hamsters, guinea pigs, 21 animal species, not specified, it did not replicate in any bird species (not specified).

Testing the Vaccine on Humans

Please read the EMA Assessment report Fluenz Tetra 19 September 2013 EMA/586629/2013.17

The original trials on efficacy (if it works) were performed on children without high-risk medical conditions. 18 Yet children with high risk medical conditions are the ones parents are told need the vaccines most.

Nasal Mucosal vaccines and Vaginal secretions

Animal experiments have shown that intranasal immunisation induces a specific antibody response in the genital tract, although the mechanisms behind the immunologic connection between such anatomically and functionally remote organs are unknown.19 20 I have not found any evidence that this effect of the vaccine has been tested in the pre- and post- marketing trials, nor in any subsequent clinical use of this vaccine.

Biodistribution

A biodistribution study of intranasally administered radiolabelled placebo was conducted in seven (only) healthy adult volunteers. The mean percentages of the delivered doses detected were as follows: nasal cavity 89.7%, stomach 2.6%, brain 2.4%, and lung 0.4%. The clinical significance of these findings is unknown. 21 (it does not say whether vaginal swabs were taken or examined)

Who Should Not Have Fluenz/Flumist?

Contraindications:

Children and adolescents with hypersensitivity to the active substances or to any of the excipients e.g. gelatin, gentamicin, eggs or egg proteins e.g. ovalbumin.

Children and adolescents with clinical immunodeficiency due to conditions or immunosuppressive therapy such as: acute and chronic leukaemias; lymphoma; symptomatic HIV infection; cellular immune deficiencies; and high-dose corticosteroids.

Fluenz Tetra is not contraindicated for use in individuals with asymptomatic HIV infection; or individuals who are receiving topical/inhaled corticosteroids or low-dose systemic corticosteroids or those receiving corticosteroids as replacement therapy, e.g. for adrenal insufficiency. 22

Precautions include those who are currently taking oral steroids or who have been prescribed oral steroids in the last 14 days for respiratory disease.

There is limited safety data on children who are currently taking a high dose of an inhaled steroid – Budesonide >800 mcg/day or equivalent (eg Fluticasone >500 mcg/day) so such children should only be given Fluenz/Flumist on the advice of their specialist. As these children are a defined risk group for flu, those who cannot receive Fluenz/Flumist are recommended to receive an inactivated flu vaccine.23

The USA Patient information sheet states:

Children younger than 5 years of age with recurrent wheezing and persons of any age with asthma may be at increased risk of wheezing following the administration of FluMist Quadrivalent.

If Guillain-Barré syndrome has occurred within 6 weeks of any prior influenza vaccination, the decision to give FluMist Quadrivalent should be based on careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks.

FluMist Quadrivalent has not been studied in immunocompromised persons.24

In 2003 the USA Advisory Committee in Immunization Practices contraindicated FluMist in pregnant women. 25

Shedding of Live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) FluMist/ Fluenz

In animal studies, LAIV viruses replicate in the mucosa of the nasopharynx in order to induce protective immunity against viruses included in the vaccine, but replicate inefficiently in the lower airways or lung.

Cold-adapted means that viruses should only be able to replicate at cooler temperatures in the nasal mucosa.

Temperature sensitive means that they should be unable to replicate at warmer temperatures of the lower airways and lungs and attenuated means that they should not be able to cause ‘flu.

The cumulative effect of these properties should be that the viral strains induce protective immunity without causing disease.26

Public Health England, ‘The National Childhood Flu Immunisation Programme 2016/17 Information for healthcare practitioners’ states that the vaccine has a good safety record and unvaccinated contacts are not at risk of becoming seriously ill with the ‘flu vaccine virus, either through being in the same room where ‘flu vaccine has been given or by being in contact with a recently vaccinated individual. They do not define ‘serious’.

It is stated that excluding children from school during the period when LAIV is being offered or in the following weeks is therefore not considered necessary. The only exception to this would be the tiny number of children who are extremely immunocompromised (for example those who have just had a bone marrow transplant).

It is also stated that although vaccinated children are known to shed virus for a few days after vaccination, this is said to be less able to spread from person to person than the natural infection, which spreads easily during the flu season.

However, their main rationale for non exclusion appears to be the statement that in schools using vaccine, as ‘everyone’ is being vaccinated, although there will be shedding, ‘everyone’ will therefore be ‘protected’, so the risk of transmission is small.27

However, if your child has not been vaccinated, this will not necessarily be the case.

I would definitely not send my child in to school on the day of a mass vaccination campaign but for reasons outlined in ‘consent’ above.

Does it matter if my child comes into contact with children who are shedding the vaccine?

Please see What defence mechanisms do we have against ‘flu (and other) viruses? Your child will not be having the concentrated targeted dose that the recipients of the vaccine will get and should be well able to cope with meeting it via the normal routes.

Does the vaccine work?

The live nasal vaccine induces significantly higher local IgA antibodies in nasal washings and local cell-mediated immunity than injected dead vaccine but not such high serum antibody titres. Despite these differences in immune responses, the two types of vaccine are said to have comparable protective efficacy (60−90%).

Live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) was licensed for use in children and adults in the USA in 2003. In 2008, annual influenza immunisation was recommended for children aged 5–18 years by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) USA. By February 2010 this was extended to everyone aged 6 months and older..28

In 2016, in a sudden and surprising reversal of current policy, the USA ACIP rejected use of Flumist/Fluenz for the 2016-17 and later for 2017-19 ‘flu seasons, stating that it had been ineffective (only about 3% effective) in the 2015-16 ‘flu season.

That this might occur with the live mucosal ‘flu vaccine was predicted back in 2005 by Dr Jan Holmgren, Professor of Medical Microbiology and Immunology at University of Göteborg, Sweden and Dr Cecil Czerkinsky Research Director at INSERM 29. They said

“It remains to be seen to what extent the safety and efficacy profiles established in animal models hold true in genetically diverse human subjects who also may differ significantly in their intestinal flora, nutritional status and previous immunological experience, all of which are factors that have been found to affect mucosal vaccine efficacy.”

In 2009, Dr Angie Eick-Costa of the US Armed Forces Health Surveillance Center in Maryland also sounded a note of caution. Her analysis showed that the live nasal vaccine was more effective in army recruits, many of whom had never been vaccinated against ‘flu, than in non recruits, many of whom had been previously vaccinated. She postulated that it might work best in those who had never had a ‘flu vaccine before (vaccine naive).30

Researchers in Ireland in 2001 pointed out that oral or nasal vaccine delivery eliminates the requirement for needles and can induce immunity at the site of infection, but...

“protein antigens are poorly immunogenic when so delivered and can induce tolerance” (ie no immune response to an antigen),31 as did Drs Vajdy in the USA 32 and Mann and team in the UK 33

Remember that this is because tolerance represents the most common and important response of the host to environmental antigens, including food and commensal bacterial components, for the maintenance of an appropriate immunological homeostasis, 34 otherwise we would all be allergic to everything!

Public Health England, however, carried on regardless, refusing to change its recommendations, as did the USA from the 2017-18 ‘flu season. Both have been doggedly pursuing a policy of vaccinating all of the nation’s school children with the Live attenuated influenza vaccines whether they work or not.

It appears that the most important thing about vaccines is that people get them. Whether they work or what their adverse reactions are is secondary to this goal.

‘Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.’ (Anon)

© 2016 Dr Jayne L.M. Donegan MBBS DRCOG DFFP DCH MRCGP updated 2025

https://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk

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© 2016 Dr Jayne L.M. Donegan MBBS DRCOG DFFP DCH MRCGP

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1 Immunisation Against Infectious Diseases, HMSO London 1992 p5 3.1 (v); 1996 p7 3.5. Immunisation Against Infectious Diseases, HMSO London 1996 can be downloaded at http://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/20080910134953/http:/dh.gov.uk/en/publichealth/healthprotection/immunisation/greenbook/dh_4097254

2 Immunisation Against Infectious Diseases, HMSO London 2006 http://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/+/www.dh.gov.uk/prod_consum_dh/groups/dh_digitalassets/documents/digitalasset/dh_113539.pdf

3 Immunisation Against Infectious Diseases, HMSO London 2016 https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/144250/Green-Book-Chapter-2-Consent-PDF-77K.pdf

4 [2013] EWHC 2683 (Fam)http://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWHC/Fam/2013/2683.html

5 Op cit (4)

6 See free A4 download Dr J Donegan: ‘General Measures for Nursing Children’ & ebook ‘Nursing Children Supportively through Acute Illness http://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk/articles

7 McCullers JA Insights into the interaction between influenza virus and pneumococcus. Clin Microbiol Rev. 2006 Jul;19(3):571-8 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1539103/pdf/0058-05.pdf

8 Grohskopf, LA, Sokolow LZ, Karen R. Broder, KR et al , Prevention and Control of Seasonal Influenza with Vaccines 2016–17 Influenza Season Prevention and Control of Seasonal Influenza with Vaccines Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — United States, 2016–17 Influenza Season MMWR Recommendations and Reports / August 26, 2016 / 65(5);1–54 MMWR Recommendations and Reports / August 26, 2016 / 65(5);1–54 http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/65/rr/pdfs/rr6505.pdf

9 Zaman M1, Chandrudu S, Toth I, Strategies for intranasal delivery of vaccines. Drug Deliv Transl Res. 2013 Feb;3(1):100-9. doi: 10.1007/s13346-012-0085-z. Epub 2012 Jul 12 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3539070/pdf/13346_2012_Article_85.pdf

10 Yoshida SH, Gershwin ME. Immunity, infection, and nasal disease. Clin Rev Allergy Immunol. 1998 Spring- Summer;16(1-2):3-24. Review.

11 Holmgren J, Svennerholm AM Vaccines against mucosal infections. Curr Opin Immunol. 2012 Jun;24(3):343-53 http://www.nature.com/nm/journal/v11/n4s/pdf/nm1213.pdf

12 Vajdy M1, Srivastava I, Polo J, Donnelly J, O’Hagan D, Singh M. Mucosal adjuvants and delivery systems for protein-, DNA- and RNA-based vaccines. Immunol Cell Biol. 2004 Dec;82(6):617-27 http://www.nature.com/icb/journal/v82/n6/pdf/icb200491a.pdf

13 Holmgren J, Czerkinsky C Mucosal immunity and vaccines. Nat Med. 2005 Apr;11(4 Suppl):S45-53 http://www.nature.com/nm/journal/v11/n4s/pdf/nm1213.pdf

14 Medimmune Astra Zeneca FluMist Quadrivalent Myth vs. Fact https://www.flumistquadrivalent.com/consumer/resources/myths-vs-facts.html

15 Prescribing Information FluMistQuadrivalent 2016 http://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM294307.pdf

16 Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) EMA Assessment report Fluenz Tetra 19 September 2013 EMA/586629/2013 http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Public_assessment_report/human/002617/WC500158413.pdf

17 Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) EMA Assessment report Fluenz Tetra 19 September 2013 EMA/586629/2013 http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Public_assessment_report/human/002617/WC500158413.pdf

18 Medimmune Astra Zeneca FluMist Quadrivalent Myth vs. Fact https://www.flumistquadrivalent.com/consumer/resources/myths-vs-facts.html

19 Bergquist C1, Johansson EL, Lagergård T, Holmgren J, Rudin A, Intranasal vaccination of humans with recombinant cholera toxin B subunit induces systemic and local antibody responses in the upper respiratory tract and the vagina. Infect Immun. 1997 Jul;65(7):2676-8 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC175378/pdf/652676.pdf

20 Johansson, E-L, Wassén, l, Holmgren, J et al, Nasal and Vaginal Vaccinations Have Differential Effects on Antibody Responses in Vaginal and Cervical Secretions in Humans Infect Immun. 2001 Dec; 69(12): 7481–7486 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC98837/pdf/ii1201007481.pdf

21 Prescribing Information FluMistQuadrivalent 2016 http://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM294307.pdf

22 Electronic Medicines Compendium Summary of Product Characteristics FluenzTetra https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/medicine/29112

23 Public Health England, The National Childhood Flu Immunisation Programme 2016/17 Information for healthcare practitioners © Crown copyright 2016 https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/551676/Childhood_flu_programme_information_for_healthcare_practitioners.pdf

24 Prescribing Information FluMistQuadrivalent 2016 http://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM294307.pdf

25 Scott A. Harper, M.D.1 Keiji Fukuda, M.D. Nancy J. Cox, Ph.D. Carolyn B. Bridges, M.D Supplemental Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) MMWR September 26, 2003 / 52(RR13);1-8 http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/rr5213a1.htm

26 Questions and Answers for Health Care Providers Revised October 2016, Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living Communicable Disease Control Seasonal Influenza Program updated 2016 https://www.gov.mb.ca/health/flu/docs/flumist_hcp.pdf

27 Public Health England, The National Childhood Flu Immunisation Programme 2016/17 Information for healthcare practitioners © Crown copyright 2016 https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/551676/Childhood_flu_programme_information_for_healthcare_practitioners.pdf

28 ACIP votes down use of LAIV for 2016-2017 flu season, Centres for Disease Control 2016 http://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2016/s0622-laiv-flu.html

29 Holmgren J, Czerkinsky C. Mucosal immunity and vaccines.Nat Med. 2005 Apr;11(4 Suppl):S45-53

30 Eick-Cost AA et al, Effectiveness of seasonal influenza vaccines against influenza-associated illnesses among US military personnel in 2010-11: a case-control approach.PLoS One. 2012;7(7):e41435 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19464536

31 Ryan EJ, Daly LM, Mills KH. Immunomodulators and delivery systems for vaccination by mucosal routes. Trends Biotechnol. 2001 Aug;19(8):293-304 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11451471

32 Vajdy M Generation and maintenance of mucosal memory B cell responses? Curr Med Chem. 2006;13(25):3023-37 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17073644

33 Mann JF1, Acevedo R, Campo JD, Pérez O, Ferro VA. Delivery systems: a vaccine strategy for overcoming mucosal tolerance? Expert Rev Vaccines. 2009 Jan;8(1):103-12. Doi: 10.1586/14760584.8.1.103 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19093777

34 Fujihashi K1, Kato H, van Ginkel FW, Koga T, Boyaka PN, Jackson RJ, Kato R, Hagiwara Y, Etani Y, Goma I, Fujihashi K, Kiyono H, McGhee JR, A revisit of mucosal IgA immunity and oral tolerance. Acta Odontol Scand. 2001 Oct;59(5):301-8 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11680650