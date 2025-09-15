According to NHS England and the UK Health Security Agency (29 August 2025), “Research shows that chickenpox in childhood results in an estimated £24 million in lost income and productivity every year in the UK”– parents taking time off to care for their children. Is that a good enough reason?

I wrote this article in December 2023 for ‘The Informed Parent’ and is reprinted with their kind permission.

The 1971 paediatric text book (Patterson’s) 1states, “Chicken pox is one of the mildest diseases of childhood, but may occasionally take a very severe form.” Treatment – “bed rest, keeping cool, avoiding scratching,”2 and regarding shingles: “Shingles is much less common in adult life than childhood and needs no special treatment other than calamine to dry up the lesions.”3

The Merck manual of 1977 states “Chicken pox in childhood is usually benign. However, it may be severe or fatal in patients with leukaemia or those receiving corticosteroids.” Treatment – “Zoster immune globulin ...provides passive protection in exposed susceptible children within 72 hours of exposure.” This advice is, of course, before Merck had made their chicken pox vaccine in 1981.

SEVERE OR FATAL DISEASE - OR NORMAL DEVELOPMENTAL MILESTONE?

The outcome all depends upon how you manage childhood fevers. Do you open the window, put your child to bed, don't feed them unless they are starving and give them lots of pure, clean water to drink to support elimination and externalisation ?(for more details please see free A4 download 'General Measures for Nursing Children' & ebook 'Nursing Children Supportively through Acute Illness http://www.jayne-donegan.co.uk/articles).

Or the opposite? Suppress the fever with paracetamol & ibuprofen; dry up the cough with antihistamines and adrenaline like compounds; take non indicated antibiotics - wiping out the nice bugs and leaving the nasty ones to overgrow; keep the window closed; stuff your child up with food - especially formula, cow or soya milk - when they are not hungry and push the process in – back into the skin: severe bacterial infection; into the ears: ear infections; into the lungs: pneumonia, into the kidney: nephritis, into the brain: meningitis or encephalitis, or into the blood stream: septicaemia, which is more deadly than meningitis. These are all forms of invasive disease.

The itching in chickenpox and measles is helped by soaking in lukewarm baths with a cup of bicarbonate, or water run through oats in an old pair of tights tied round the tap, or a pot of chamomile tea – or all three - then patting dry. RHUS TOX 30c taken three times per day for up to five days also helps bring the rash out.

Heinz Eichenwald, Professor of Paediatrics at the South Western Medical School, University of Texas, states in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization:

“Fever represents a universal, ancient, and usually beneficial response to infection, and its suppression under most circumstances has few, if any demonstrable benefits. On the other hand, some harmful effects have been shown to occur as a result of suppressing fever. It is clear, therefore, that the widespread use of antipyretics should not be encouraged either in developing countries or in industrial society.”4

Chicken pox is said to be caused by a virus because scientists have found particles of DNA which they call a herpes virus in the blood or vesicles of children with chicken pox. They find similar DNA particles in all the people that are tested who have chicken pox. Chicken pox involves cellular breakdown and elimination – out with the old, in with the new. Elimination that is particular to chicken pox, so obviously, the cells breaking down and their DNA will be particular to chickenpox as well, or else they would be called measles or hand foot and mouth or roseola, or something else. So it is not surprising that the DNA wrapped in lipid ‘bin liners’ looks the same. Are they infective particles though? That is the question. Did they cause the disease or are they merely the products of disease? For how epidemics can occur if viruses are not infective particles, please see my article TIP ISSUE 3 2021.

Shingles/ Herpes zoster is said to occur when the chickenpox/ herpes/ varicella zoster virus hides in a nerve junction – the ganglion. It is then said to be ‘latent’. Then at some point when you are over 50 years of age, not very healthy and not meeting many children with chicken pox – who boost your chicken pox status– the virus is said to become ‘reactivated’ and travels down the nerve from the ganglion and causes the rash. A rash like chicken pox – vesicles filled with clear fluid which dry up into a scab over a few days. The rash occurs over the sensory area of a nerve. It is called zoster – ‘belt’ in Greek – as the rash is over a belt like distribution, but only on one side of the body. It is worst if it occurs in the distribution of the ophthalmic division of the facial nerve which can involve the eye and the ear; or the dreaded ‘postherpetic neuralgia.’

If chicken pox is it a delineated form of detox which produces, as part of this physical process, particular forms of DNA produced by the breakdown of particular cells, is shingles a reactivation of this breakdown process when the adult needs to re-detox from the same factors that were not finished in childhood, maybe due to suppressive treatment of the original disease, or have reappeared as the body ages? We know that shingles often occurs after some form of physical or emotional stress ie the person with shingles is usually not ‘well’ before they get it. ‘Precipitants’ of shingles are said to be: being over 50y of age, being immunosuppressed, having had chicken pox below 1y of age, described as due to ‘poor cell mediated response to virus at younger ages’ 5 (This would be ‘incomplete’ clearance from a holistic point of view), and, crucially, not being around children with chicken pox which ‘boosts’ immunity to shingles. Does proximity to children with chickenpox stimulate a subclinical (no symptoms) form of elimination? And their absence push the body into a more overt form? Virus is Latin for ‘poison.’ This is exactly true – poison that the body is trying to get rid of. When we make vaccines out of ‘attenuated’ virus, it is ‘attenuated’ poison, so to speak, that we then inject back in. No wonder it causes an immune reaction.

Childhood exanthems (red spotty rashes) and fevers not only help children go up a developmental step, they also improve their overall health. Natural chickenpox is good for you. A 2011 case-control study by Dr Jonathan Silverberg and colleagues at the State University of New York of children who had natural chicken pox showed that they had a lower incidence of atopic dermatitis/ eczema and asthma compared to those who had not had chickenpox. This advantage persisted for ten years. Even those who developed eczema had milder cases and required fewer physician visits.6 There are other studies supporting this finding. The Government wants us to give our children a vaccine that by stopping a mild childhood illness makes them more likely to get asthma - and shingles. Not a good exchange.

Why does it matter? - Because if chickenpox may not be infective, if in any case it represents a detox of the body and a developmental leap and if it leads to quantifiable and nonquantifiable health benefits - why on earth would you want to stop a child getting it? Even if there were a totally safe and effective vaccine, and there is no such vaccine in existence. Keep in mind the old immunological adage: “Autoimmunity is the price paid for eradicating infectious diseases.”7

CHICKENPOX VACCINE: WHAT HAPPENED IN THE USA?

NB Chicken pox/ varicella/ shingles vaccines are made by GSK/ Glaxo Smith Klein (UK) and MSD/ Merck Sharp & Dohme (USA)

Back in 1995 an editorial in the BMJ by Dr Lainie Ross, a paediatrician at MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics, Chicago and her colleague Dr John Lantos8 said, “Better to confine immunisation to those at high risk.” They state that the main arguments for universal immunisation against chickenpox in childhood are that it is good for children to be immunised 1. So their immunocompromised friends are not exposed to chicken pox and, 2. Their parents do not have to take time off work to look after them.

However they believed these arguments are not powerful enough to justify vaccinating all children as: chicken pox is a more serious disease in adults; in the first six months of pregnancy it may result in embryopathy (developmental abnormality of an embryo); in the last three months the baby may get neonatal chicken pox which has a fatality rate of 30%. All this is compared to the mild illness that children get from natural chickenpox disease - unless they are immunocompromised. In their words:

“A programme of universal immunisation to benefit immunocompromised children would require doctors to ask parents to authorise the immunisation of their children not for their own benefit but for the benefit of their less fortunate classmates. Parents would be asked to place their children at potentially increased risk of primary chickenpox as adults. This is compulsory altruism. Given that we do not compel adults to serve as kidney or even blood donors, it seems unfair to require children to be “splendid Samaritans.”This also contradicts the “best interest of the child” standard, which is the usual guiding principle for parental decision making.”

‘The best interest of the child’? – This is especially poignant in 2023 when children have been made to have covid and ‘flu shots to ‘save granny’ and judges have ordered forced covid vaccination of vulnerable people who do not have capacity to consent or refuse for themselves on the basis that the young person would ‘want to protect’ other people: the judge thinking he knew the supposed opinions of young persons better than their parents. Drs Ross & Lantos remind me of how medicine used to be - when doctors really did put the best interest of their patients first; when doing so did not mean you would be reported to the General Medical Council; when it was regarded as normal medical practice.

Nonetheless in their own country, the USA, universal chickenpox vaccine was put on the schedule the following year. It was claimed to be a great success, by which was meant fewer cases of chickenpox - which is no great benefit; fewer hospitalisations and deaths - which are almost non existent in immunocompetent children with competent-to-manage-fever parents; while at the same time losing lifelong immunity to chicken pox. In any event how can you know the full impact of a vaccine program starting in 1995 in a country where States did not report chicken pox deaths to the USA Centers for Disease Control until after 20039.

By the 2000s there were many cases of chickenpox in vaccinated children. In an outbreak in a Michigan school in 2003, transmission of varicella was sustained at the school for nearly 1 month despite 97.5% vaccination coverage. Being vaccinated less than only four years before was found to be a rick factor for vaccine failure however vaccinated patients were said to have substantially milder disease (<50 lesions).10 By milder they mean less of a rash, but anyone who knows how the body really works knows this is a bad sign. It is a failure of elimination. A nice rash is a good sign – it is the whole point of getting the disease. Vaccine failure was such a problem that another dose of vaccine was added to the schedule in 2006, meanwhile cases of shingles continued to rise with more children and adults being on steroids, immunosuppressive therapy for cancer, and having HIV.11 Vaccinated children and adults can also get shingles, particularly those children who get a rash after the vaccine.12

CHICKENPOX VACCINE: WHAT HAPPENED IN THE UK?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) ‘advises’ the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on which vaccines should be used in the UK vaccination program. I do not know of a time when the DHSC has disagreed. So, basically the JCVI sets the vaccine policy in the UK. The JCVI describes itself as independent but many of the members receive grants from pharmaceutical companies for their work. When vaccine manufacturers make presentations at JCVI meetings these are considered ‘commercially confidential’ and therefore are not minuted, so the public cannot judge the robustness of the presentation. The studies the JCVI rely on are funded by the vaccine industry. Authors state ingenuously that it is their institution not themselves that receive grants, that they do not receive any (direct or indirect) financial benefit or personal remuneration for their work. As if the existence of the institution at which they work and having a job there were not personal benefits. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the JCVI, the UK national immunisation technical advisory group and chair of the WHO European Technical Advisory Group of Experts (ETAGE) on immunisation is a very influential man in vaccine policy setting world wide. He is also the investigator in clinical vaccine trials funded by GSK and co-investigator of similar studies of varicella epidemiology funded by both GSK and MSD - the two chickenpox vaccine manufacturers. He declares that he ‘receives no personal remuneration’ for this work.’

Despite these conflicts, the JCVI resisted putting routine chicken pox vaccine on the UK schedule as they could not make it ‘cost effective’ because “modelling at the time indicated that a varicella vaccination programme could be cost-effective only after a long period of time (80 to 100 years), and in the medium term (30 to 50 years) was not likely to be cost-effective.” This would be due to a predicted increase in middle aged adults (when the disease is more severe) due to lack of ‘exogenous boosting’ – coming into contact with children with chickenpox13.

So what to do? - Frame the narrative.

HOW TO GET AN AN UNNECESSARY VACCINE PUT ON THE UK SCHEDULE

STEP 1: Make it compulsory for healthcare workers

In 2005, A BMJ editorial by Professor Judy Breuer lamented the fact that although varicella vaccine was licenced in 2003 in the UK, a year later it was not being administered to all staff. As a nudge, she said, “Hospitals have a duty of care to staff and patients and failure to implement guidelines from the Department of Health on vaccinating against varicella may expose them to medicolegal challenge.”14 Prof Breuer is reimbursed by Aventis Pasteur, MSD and GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturers of Oka (chickenpox) vaccines, to attend conferences and is principal investigator on a Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency commissioned GSK post-licensure study and a member of the JCVI Varicella Zoster subcommittee

STEP 2 Disprove the idea that chickenpox is a mild disease that everybody – parents and children – cope with just fine.

A Belgian study (Blumental et al 2016)15, supported by an unrestricted grant from GSK Belgium, and with an author actually on the board of GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, noted that “most European countries remain hesitant to implement varicella UV (only implemented in 5 out of 28 European Union countries). The main reasons are a poorly defined cost–benefit balance in their own socioeconomic setting and important concurrent priorities for healthcare resource allocation.”

They set out to ‘correct’ this by scouring hospital notes to make a case for more severe disease. How representative is this group? Most parents do not take their children with chickenpox to their GP never mind a hospital. Their conclusion: “ Varicella demonstrated a substantial burden of disease in Belgian children, especially among the youngest. Our thorough nationwide study, run in a country without varicella Universal Vaccination, offers data to support varicella Universal Vaccination in Belgium.”

This was followed in the same year by two members of Public Health England, Drs Amirthalingam & Ramsay writing a paper asking, ‘Should the UK introduce a universal childhood varicella vaccination programme?’16 quoting the Belgian study and emphasising that, “The risk of severe chickenpox is higher in immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women and neonates, although most hospitalisations for severe complications are in previously healthy children.” These only occur in children whose parents do not manage their fevers correctly and health professionals who encourage this by not following the UK’s own national guidelines – NICE.

STEP 3: Say exogenous boosting is not so effective as thought in preventing shingles

Forbes et al (2020) at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, authors include Adam Finn, Judy Breuer and Robin Marlow, concluded: “The relative incidence of zoster was lower in the periods after exposure to a household contact with varicella, with modest but long lasting protective effects observed. This study suggests that exogenous boosting provides some protection from the risk of herpes zoster, but not complete immunity, as assumed by previous cost effectiveness estimates of varicella immunisation.” They maintain that “varicella is likely to be under-ascertained in UK electronic health records” as; “varicella tends to be a mild, self limiting condition that does not require a visit to the doctor, and consultations with doctors”. Yes, exactly. It is a really mild disease which UK parents cope with very well, even if they don’t get all the fever management correct. “Consultations with doctors for varicella have been declining in the UK (between 2004 and 2014 by around 20% in 1-3 year olds and 6% in 4-6 year olds).” ‘Declining’ and yet they are trying to add a vaccine to the UK schedule.

STEP 4: See how easy it will be to get parents to accept a chicken pox vaccine

A 2023 study by Sherman et al17 supported by British Psychological Society Undergraduate Research Assistantship awards found that “most parents would accept a varicella vaccination. These findings highlight parents’ preferences for varicella vaccine administration, information needed to inform vaccine policy and practice and development of a communication strategy.” - Yes, a strategy. We have seen how the British public were psychologically manipulated by the members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) during Covid to follow orders, and the British Psychological Society, to the best of my knowledge, did not speak out against this abuse, despite their Code of Ethics requiring Competence, Responsibility and Integrity18. Here they are again, helping the UK Government implement policy by canvassing people’s views to be used to manipulate them later. One of their findings was that parents say, “Generally I do what my doctor or health care provider recommends about vaccines for my child/children.” Indeed.

STEP 5: Coup de Grâce

Commission a study in the UK to replicate or even outdo the Belgian study with all the usual players, Marlow, Finn (cherchez le Finn)) - and get them to present their findings to the JCVI varicella subcommittee with data that have not been peer reviewed or even published; along with presentations by GSK about their chickenpox and shingles vaccines that were deemed “commercially confidential and therefore not minuted”. Manufacturers of vaccines that are going to be virtually forced on every child in the country – technically they are voluntary but the pressure and intimidation with which they are pushed and the fact that every judge in a parental disagreement will order them – are allowed to make presentations to an already conflicted JCVI – and we the people who pay for the committee and the vaccines are not allowed to know what was said. Such is the hubris of those tasked with protecting our health and safety that they care not one whit, so long as they can continue to get their unrestricted grants, funding and career progressions.

The protocol for the study from Bristol and Portugal had been published (2023)19. The study was supported by matched investigator initiated funds from GSK and Merck. Dr Rodrigues received honoraria for consultancy and/or lectures from GSK and MSD. Dr Marlow ‘received investigator led grants from GSK and MSD that are ‘paid to his institution and he does not receive any (direct or indirect) financial benefit from them’. Apart, of course from his job and the department he works in.

As chickenpox is so mild, most people do not attend the GP never mind a hospital so Marlow et al decided to enrol chickenpox cases from childcare facilities, and all the other children in the same room at the time. They also searched hospital cases and decided to include cases of stroke up to 12 months after the child had chickenpox. Can you imagine a vaccine study where they decided to attribute an adverse reaction to a vaccine TWELVE MONTHS after receiving it?

One of their findings regarding the infectiousness of chicken pox, supposed to be next most infectious childhood disease to measles, is that of 40 children ‘in the same room’ as a ‘case’ not one of them got chickenpox. This is exactly the experience with my own children. Despite sleeping in the same bed, when the three year old had chicken pox her 19 month old sister did not ‘catch’ it from her. She waited until she was at playgroup and needed to go up the ‘chickenpox step’ to get it along with her little friends who were going up the same step.

The Outcome: After unpublished data were presented on 68 families many of whom had never accessed any healthcare, the conflicted committee decided that chicken pox really did place a very heavy burden on carers – 1.5 days off work – and children really suffered. That “complications of varicella severe enough to warrant admissions to hospital are common[?], costly and burdensome to families.”20 That ‘boosting’ of immunity from natural disease was not very long lasting and that parents would accept a vaccine because they trusted their doctors. Even though in their modelling they took no account of vaccine failure when working out cost effectiveness. Even though their model was based on a four in one MMR+V vaccine which is known to double the rate of febrile seizures to one in 2300 children compared with MMR and a varicella vaccine separately

That was it. Chickenpox vaccine will be on the UK schedule from spring 202421. Way to go!

THE VACCINES

GSK: Varilix (V) and Priorix Tetra (MMRV)

MSD: Varivax (V) and Proquad (MMRV)

They are all ‘live attenuated virus’ meaning they are supposed to give you a ‘mild’ dose so you become immune without the ‘danger’ of the real disease, which we know is not dangerous for well children, indeed, it is beneficial. The varicella vaccine strain is the varicella Oka strain. The varicella component in all of them is propagated in MRC-5 cells. MCR-5 cells are made up of fibroblasts isolated from the lung tissue derived from an aborted white, male, 14-week-old embryo by J.P. Jacobs in 1966.

Both MSD vaccines state in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) package insert (but not the Electronic Medicines Compendium (EMC) data): “The product also contains residual components of MRC-5 cells including [human] DNA and protein and trace quantities of neomycin and bovine calf serum from MRC-5 culture media.”

GSK does not say this but they are propagated on the same cells and I have no reason to think they are any different, except in omitting the information, and not answering my request for that information. The MSD vaccines contain monosodium glutamate, GSK states, ‘amino acids’ and refuses to confirm if these include MSG. MSD products contain hydrolyzed gelatine.

The GSK vaccines contain phenylalanine and should be avoided in persons with phenylketonuria.

Adverse reactions include getting vaccine chickenpox and getting vaccine shingles (detox reactions from what was injected). To see a list in the summary of product characteristics put `emc drug’ into your search engine and then ‘varicella’ into the EMC search. They currently only include the single chickenpox vaccines. You can get Proquad data by searching that name and ‘FDA’; and the Priorix Tetra by name alone. The GSK vaccines are not licenced in the USA. Remember that clinical trials are skewed to minimise adverse reactions. The post marketing reactions are the more useful but only about 1-10% of all drug reactions are reported.

FERTILITY

What about the effects on fertility of these vaccines that we are told to administer to our healthy

children? Obviously they are tested for this crucial piece of safety - aren’t they?

MSD -VARILRIX ‘Fertility - No data available.’ EMC 4.6

GSK - VARIVAX ‘Fertility - ‘Animal reproduction studies have not been conducted with VARIVAX.’ VARIVAX ‘has not been evaluated for potential to impair fertility.’ EMC 4.6

MSD - PROQUAD ‘Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility - ProQuad has not been evaluated for its carcinogenic, mutagenic, or teratogenic potential, or its potential to impair fertility.’ FDA PACKAGE INSERT

GSK - PRIORIX TETRA does not have any reference to fertility at all. GSK SOUTH AFRICA PACKAGE INSERT. [I have not been sent one by GSK UK and it is not licenced in the USA]

Natural chicken pox reduces atopic dermatitis / eczema and asthma. So many children have asthma nowadays and are treated with steroid inhalers and other immune suppressants – so we give them a vaccine that by stopping a mild childhood illness makes them more likely to get asthma, and shingles from the vaccine ingredients.

WHAT DOES THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION SAY IN THEIR 2014 POSITION STATEMENT?

“Countries where varicella is an important public health burden could consider introducing varicella vaccination in the routine childhood immunization programme. However, resources should be sufficient to ensure reaching and sustaining vaccine coverage ≥80%. Vaccine coverage that remains <80% over the long term is expected to shift varicella infection to older ages in some settings, which may result in an increase of morbidity and mortality despite reduction in total numbers of cases.”22

It is interesting that it is only the middle to high income countries where chicken pox is deemed ‘an important public health burden.’ In low income countries with their fewer resources, people somehow manage to just get along with chicken pox – or is it that as they don’t have the money to pay for a vaccine program, pharmaceutical companies are not interested enough to ‘invent’ a need.

WHAT TO DO?

Stick with chicken pox and all the other healthful, healing, strengthening fevers that your child may develop in the course of their maturation. Manage the fevers correctly and watch your child grow into a strong, healthy adult. You may have to take a bit of time off your paid work to do this but in making the decision to have children, did you not realise that child rearing and running a home is a job in itself, only it is unpaid? Looking after a sick child is actually a form of love, bonding and source of immense satisfaction, especially when you see the reward for your efforts. Remember, raising healthy children, including nursing them through their childhood fevers, is the biological reason for our existence.

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REFS

1 Patterson’s Sick Children 9th Ed. (1971). London: Balliere, Tindall & Cassell, London, p618-9 Chickenpox

2 Patterson’s Sick Children 9th Ed. (1971). London: Balliere, Tindall & Cassell, London, p618-9 Chickenpox

3 Patterson’s Sick Children 9th Ed. (1971d. London: Balliere, Tindall & Cassell, London, p573-4

4 Eichenwald HF. Fever and antipyresis. Bull World Health Organ. 2003;81(5):372-4. Epub 2003 Jul 7. PMID: 12856056; PMCID: PMC2572462.

5 Gershon A, Takahashi M, White CJ, Varicella Vaccine in Plotkin t& Orenstein 3rd ed. 1999, WB Saunders Co. p479

6 Silverberg JI, et al. Association between varicella zoster virus infection and atopic dermatitis in early and late childhood: a case-control study. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2010 Aug;126(2):300-5. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2010.05.041. Epub 2010 Jul 10. PMID: 20624648.

7 Wilson AG, Duff GW, Genetic traits in common diseases. BMJ. 1995 Jun 10;310(6993):1482-3.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2549872/pdf/bmj00596-0008.pdf

8 Ross LF, Lantos JD. Immunisation against chickenpox. BMJ. 1995 Jan 7;310(6971):2-3. doi: 10.1136/bmj.310.6971.2. PMID: 7827547; PMCID: PMC2548429. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2548429/pdf/bmj00574-0006.pdf

9 CDC 2005 Summary of Notifiable Diseases-United States, 2003,MMWR May 14, 2004 / 53(18);389-392 https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5318a4.htm

10 CDC Outbreak of Varicella Among Vaccinated Children Michigan, 2003, 2004 MMWR May 14, 2004 / 53(18);389-392 https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5318a4.htm

11 Marin M, Güris D, Chaves SS. Prevention of Varicella Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Jun. 22, 2007. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/rr5604a1.htm

12 Gershon A, Takahashi M, White CJ, Varicella Vaccine in Plotkin t& Orenstein 3rd ed. 1999, WB Saunders Co. p498

13 JCVI statement on a childhood varicella (chickenpox) vaccination programme 14 Nov 2023

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/childhood-varicella-vaccination-programme-jcvi-advice-14-november-2023/jcvi-statement-on-a-childhood-varicella-chickenpox-vaccination-programme

14 Breuer J. Varicella vaccination for healthcare workers. BMJ. 2005 Feb 26;330(7489):433-4. doi: 10.1136/bmj.330.7489.433. PMID: 15731126; PMCID: PMC549644. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC549644/

15 Blumental S, Sabbe M, Lepage P, et al. Varicella paediatric hospitalisations in Belgium: a 1-year

national survey. Arch Dis Child 2016;101:16–22. https://adc.bmj.com/content/101/1/16#block-system-main

16 Amirthalingam G, Ramsay M. Should the UK introduce a universal childhood varicella vaccination programme? Arch Dis Child. 2016 Jan;101(1):2-3. doi: 10.1136/archdischild-2015-308730. Epub 2015 Sep 4. PMID: 26342095. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26342095

17 Sherman et al Parental acceptance of and preferences for administration of routine varicella vaccination in the UK: A study to inform policy2023 ,Vaccine: 2023; Volume 41, Issue 8, 17 February 2023, Pages 1438-1446 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X23000488

18 Code of Ethics and Conduct British Psychol Soc https://www.bps.org.uk/guideline/code-ethics-and-conduct

19 Marlow R, Roderick M, Oliver J, Jordan Z, Amirthalingam G, Lopez-Bernal J, Finn A, Rodrigues F. Epidemiology of hospitalisations due to chickenpox and quality of life lost in community and hospital settings: protocol for a prospective cohort study across two countries. BMJ Open. 2023 Mar 29;13(3):e068611. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2022-068611. PMID: 36990479; PMCID: PMC10069595.

20 JCVI Minute of the JCVI shingles/varicella Sub-Committee meeting, Thursday 01 June 2023 https://app.box.com/s/vdlafy8wm4t5asq2qyfpc4dw6fzeyypf

21 UK Health Security Agency JCVI recommends chickenpox vaccine in childhood immunisation programme UK HHSApress release: 14 Nov 2023 https://www.gov.uk/government/news/jcvi-recommends-chickenpox-vaccine-in-childhood-immunisation-programme

22 WHO Varicella and herpes zoster vaccines: WHO position paper, June 2014 https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/who-wer-8925-265-288