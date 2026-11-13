Note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series. Coming next in Part 2: When “Educating the Public” Fails, Out Comes the Iron Glove: How France and Italy Turned a Normal Childhood Illness into a Police State Mandate.

DISCLAIMER

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

Do Cleverer Women Choose Not to Vaccinate? Some of them even Doctors?

Public health officials blame “ignorance” for vaccine refusal. Data from six Western countries tells the exact opposite story. (Part 1)

If you ask a standard public health official who refuses childhood vaccines, they will offer a very tidy, comforting explanation. In their influential 2001 paper titled ‘Understanding those who do not understand,’ prominent vaccinologists Professors Gregory Poland and Robert M Jacobson of the Mayo clinic, Minnesota, framed vaccine refusal as a simple deficit of comprehension.1 This narrative has been set in stone ever since: Vaccine Hesitancy equals Ignorance. People say, ‘No,’ because they, ‘don’t understand the science.’

There is just one problem with this theory. When you look at the actual numbers from studies in the UK, Israel, Norway, France, Italy and the USA this comforting narrative collapses. The mothers leading the refusal don’t fail to understand the science. They understand it only too well—and that is precisely the problem for vaccine proponents.

The Great Parenting Flip

To see what is really happening, you have to look at history, because the social class of parenting has completely flipped on its head over the last seventy years.

Back in the 1950s and 60s, if you were a clever, university-educated mother, you were the ultimate champion of “scientific parenting.” You trusted medical authority implicitly. You gave up breastfeeding because infant formula was marketed as a modern, scientifically superior upgrade, leaving breastfeeding to poorer women who couldn’t afford the tins. And when the new polio and measles vaccines arrived, educated mothers were at the front of the queue, demanding access to protect their children from visible, terrifying diseases.

Then, between the late 1970s and the turn of the millennium, the script flipped. First, educated women read the emerging immunological science, abandoned formula tins, and turned extended breastfeeding into the ultimate badge of middle-class motherhood.2

Shortly after, that exact same demographic shift hit the vaccination clinic.

The Evidence Across Europe and Israel and the USA

Today, across the Western world, active vaccine refusal is overwhelmingly an affluent, educated choice.

The UK Data: In a landmark 2008 British cohort study, Pearce and colleagues tracked over 14,000 children and found that mothers with a university degree were significantly more likely not to let their child have the MMR vaccine — or to use their financial clout to pay for single-antigen jabs instead. Nearly three-quarters of these mothers weren’t forgetting appointments; they made a “conscious decision” to opt out.3

Dan Anderberg, Professor of Economics at Royal Holloway University of London and his team, took advantage of the MMR ‘scare’ in the late 1990’s to carry out their own survey. He found three things:

“The uptake rate of the MMR declined faster in areas where a larger fraction of parents had stayed in education past the age of 18 than in areas with less educated parents.” “The same areas reduced their relative uptake of other uncontroversial childhood immunizations, suggesting a “spillover” effect.” “A corresponding positive income effect, indicated that wealthier parents avoided the MMR dilemma by purchasing single vaccines.”4

The Israeli Data: Israel is a country with universal healthcare and high compliance. Here the pattern becomes even sharper right inside the maternity ward. A study by Maayan-Metzger et al, Sheba Medical Center, in 2005 found that mothers who actively refused the routine day-one Hepatitis B shot for their newborns were significantly more educated and older than those who complied. Those who accepted vaccination were more likely to have “trust in the doctors.”5 Fifteen years later, a 2020 prospective study by Fridman and colleagues confirmed the exact same profile: refusers were predominantly middle-class, educated mothers who exclusively breastfed, practised rooming-in, and had actively researched multiple sources of information.6

Indeed public health research by Aharon and team in 2017 unearthed what they regarded as counter intuitive information that:

“The results indicate that parents with high functional, communicative, and critical health literacy are more at risk of not vaccinating their children. “The results are contrary to expectations”7

The Norwegian, French, and Italian Figures: The trend holds even when vaccines are handed out for free at school. A massive study of over 90,000 girls in a 2015 nationwide register study in Norway by Feiring and others found that higher maternal education was significantly linked to a lower likelihood of a daughter initiating the free Human Papilloma Virus [HPV] vaccine.8 A 2021 follow-up study across six birth cohorts by Bjerke et al confirmed the same but the difference was now no longer so pronounced.9 Similarly, national surveys in France and Italy—two of the most vaccine-sceptical nations in Europe—found hesitancy clusters disproportionately among the well-educated. Even more inconveniently for public health authorities, surveys across Europe consistently show high rates of hesitancy among healthcare workers themselves. Yes, some of the women saying, ‘No,’ are doctors.10

USA

A Systematic Review of almost 750 studies published between 2002 and 2022, focussing on the USA looking to see why parents refused MMR vaccine found again:

“Vaccine hesitancy to MMR and other childhood vaccines clustered in middle- to high-income areas among mothers with a college-level education or higher who preferred internet/social media narratives over physician-based vaccine information. They had low parental trust, low perceived disease susceptibility, and were skeptical of vaccine safety and benefits”

For a highly referenced paper it was interesting that there was no reference for the opening claims that, “Vaccines are the most effective public health measures against infectious diseases.” and, MMR has been proven to be safe and effective.…” (see my Vaccination Report for more on this)

The authors went on to decry that:

“The lack of information veriﬁcation and quality control with online sources [which] can exaggerate the risk for adverse events while downplaying the beneﬁts of vaccines.”11

“Lack of information veriﬁcation and quality control” – they could have been talking about vaccine safety studies.

Why They Understand Too Well

Why do clever, educated women—including medical professionals—reject standard protocols? Because they are applying the exact critical thinking skills their universities taught them.

When an educated mother walks into a maternity unit and refuses a birth-dose Hepatitis B vaccine or routine antibiotic eye ointment , she isn’t confused. She knows Hepatitis B is blood-borne and sexually transmitted. She knows chlamydia and gonorrhoea are sexually transmitted. She has looked at her own clean prenatal screening, assessed her monogamous lifestyle, and calculated that her newborn’s immediate risk of contracting these infections is virtually zero.

She understands the difference between population-level policy (which treats every baby as high-risk to prevent a single administrative slip-up) and individual risk (where her specific baby does not need the intervention). She refuses to subject her healthy newborn to a blanket medical protocol designed to cover systemic gaps in screening.

The Losing Battle

Professors Gregory Poland and Robert M Jacobson, still don’t get it: “Understanding those who do not understand.”12

But they do understand. This is exactly the problem for Governments and Public Health Departments, given ever more bizarre titles, like the UK Health Security Agency [UKHSA] who launch endless campaigns to “educate” hesitant mothers as if they were naughty schoolchildren who failed basic biology.

They are fighting the wrong war. You cannot patronise a college or university-educated mother—let alone a female doctor—into compliance with a simplified public health leaflet. These women aren’t rejecting vaccines because they don’t understand the science. They are rejecting them because they understand statistics, they understand individual risk, and they refuse to let the state treat their child as a statistical rounding error. Until the medical establishment stops treating informed dissent as ignorance, and changes its policies, the cleverest women in the room will keep walking out the door.

1 Poland GA, Jacobson RM. Understanding those who do not understand: a brief review of the anti-vaccine movement. Vaccine. 2001 Mar 21;19(17-19):2440-5. doi: 10.1016/s0264-410x(00)00469-2. PMID: 11257375. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11257375/

2 Institute of Medicine (US) Committee on Nutritional Status During Pregnancy and Lactation. Nutrition During Lactation. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 1991. 3, Who Breastfeeds in the United States? Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK235588

3 Pearce A et al Millennium Cohort Study Child Health Group. Factors associated with uptake of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR) and use of single antigen vaccines in a contemporary UK cohort: prospective cohort study. BMJ. 2008 Apr 5;336(7647):754-7. doi: 10.1136/bmj.39489.590671.25. Epub 2008 Feb 28. PMID: 18309964; PMCID: PMC2287222. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18309964/

4 Anderberg D et al. Anatomy of a health scare: education, income and the MMR controversy in the UK. J Health Econ. 2011 May;30(3):515-30. doi: 10.1016/j.jhealeco.2011.01.009. Epub 2011 Feb 11. PMID: 21439663. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21439663/ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0167629611000154

5 Maayan-Metzger A et al. To vaccinate or not to vaccinate--that is the question: why are some mothers opposed to giving their infants hepatitis B vaccine? Vaccine. 2005 Mar 14;23(16):1941-8. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2004.10.015. PMID: 15734066 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15734066/

6 Fridman E et al. The Barriers to Neonatal Hepatitis B Vaccination in Israel: A Prospective Study. Isr Med Assoc J. 2020 Mar;22(3):148-153. PMID: 32147978. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32147978/

7 Aharon et al Parents with high levels of communicative and critical health literacy are less likely to vaccinate their children. Patient Educ Couns. 2017 Apr;100(4):768-775. doi: 10.1016/j.pec.2016.11.016. Epub 2016 Nov 21. PMID: 27914735. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27914735/

8 Feiring B et al Do parental education and income matter? A nationwide register-based study on HPV vaccine uptake in the school-based immunisation programme in Norway. BMJ Open. 2015 May 19;5(5):e006422. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2014-006422. PMID: 25991445; PMCID: PMC4442157. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25991445/

9 Bjerke RD et al. Time trends in HPV vaccination according to country background: a nationwide register-based study among girls in Norway. BMC Public Health. 2021 May 3;21(1):854. doi: 10.1186/s12889-021-10877-8. PMID: 33941126; PMCID: PMC8091748 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8091748/

10V erger P et al. Vaccine Hesitancy Among General Practitioners and Its Determinants During Controversies: A National Cross-sectional Survey in France. EBioMedicine. 2015 Jun 23;2(8):891-7. doi: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2015.06.018. PMID: 26425696; PMCID: PMC4563133. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26425696/

11 Novilla MLB et al Why Parents Say No to Having Their Children Vaccinated against Measles: A Systematic Review of the Social Determinants of Parental Perceptions on MMR Vaccine Hesitancy. Vaccines (Basel). 2023 May 2;11(5):926. doi: 10.3390/vaccines11050926. PMID: 37243030; PMCID: PMC10224336. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37243030/

12 Poland GA, Jacobson RM. Understanding those who do not understand: a brief review of the anti-vaccine movement. Vaccine. 2001 Mar 21;19(17-19):2440-5. doi: 10.1016/s0264-410x(00)00469-2. PMID: 11257375. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11257375/

© 2026 Dr Jayne LM Donegan, MBBS DRCOG DCH DFFP

12 Nov 2026

Dr Donegan, a retired NHS GP, practises as a Homeopathic and Naturopathic Practitioner registered with Homeopathy International and the Association of Naturopathic Practitioners.

She is a member of the British Society of Ecological Medicine and a patron of the College of Naturopathic Medicine

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