Can vaccines cause autism?

This is a very contentious subject surrounded by misinformation, de-platforming, censorship and millions of pounds or dollars being given to university research departments and autism societies to find evidence that autism is genetic or a psychiatric disorder present from birth and nothing to do with environmental triggers.

As in all such complex multifaceted matters, it is best to go back to first principles and leave out the name calling.

It is an incontrovertible fact that vaccines can cause brain damage

It is an incontrovertible fact that when your brain is damaged this can lead to structural (anatomical) and functional (how it works) changes.

It is an incontrovertible fact that such structural and functional changes can lead to changes in personality and other types of cerebral functioning or as some prefer to say, wiring.

It is an incontrovertible fact that some of these people may end up being labelled as autistic – correctly or incorrectly.

Is it an incontrovertible fact that vaccines can cause brain damage?

Yes, their own lips have said it:

The National Health Service website states that vaccinations can cause encephalitis – an inflammation of the brain, they say, “ this is very rare and the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risk of encephalitis.”[1]

The rarity or otherwise is irrelevant here. The fact is that the NHS acknowledges that it happens.

NHS England and Public Health England state that encephalopathy can occur following pertussis-containing vaccines The USA National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP) lists encephalopathy as occurring after pertussis containing vaccines and “vaccines containing measles, mumps, and rubella virus or any of its components (e.g., MMR, MM, MMRV)” [2]

Dr Abhijit Chaudhuri and Professor Peter Kennedy of the Institute of Neurological Sciences, in Glasgow state that a particular type of brain inflammation - Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) - which may have a rapidly deteriorating course - usually occurs in the absence of a fever usually with a history of, “febrile illness or immunisation preceding the neurological syndrome by days or weeks (postinfectious or postvaccinal encephalomyelitis).”[3] [emphasis added]

With all occurrences of encephalopathy, encephalitis, encephalomyelitis it is known, accepted and not controversial that there can be alterations in the child or adult’s ability to function afterwards. These changes in function can be physical, emotional, developmental, and can include changes in personality, processing, expression. How can it be definitively said that none of these sequelae (any abnormal bodily condition or disease related to or arising from a pre-existing disease) could possibly lead to physical, developmental and behavioural alterations in some babies or children?

It doesn’t make sense.

It is more constructive to accept the already acknowledged facts above and agree that changes may occur in some recipients of vaccines and to acknowledge that one of the syndromes (symptoms occurring together and making up a named disease picture) that may occur is what may be labelled ‘autistic spectrum’ amongst others. Indeed cases of children who have been diagnosed with autism have won payments through the USA vaccine compensation program on the basis of a diagnosis of having post-vaccine encephalopathy – so long as the parents do not mention the word ‘autism’.

The number of children who are actually diagnosed with encephalopathy, encephalitis, encephalomyelitis are a small percentage. In most conditions there is a range or spectrum. There are many who are not diagnosed but none the less suffer from “fever, lethargy, not waking for feedings, vomiting, body stiffness, unexplained/unusual irritability, and a full or bulging fontanel (the soft spot on the top of the head)” after their vaccinations.

These same symptoms are listed as “important signs of meningitis or encephalitis to watch for in an infant” in the National Institutes for Health (USA) meningitis/encephalitis fact sheet [2] even though the USA Vaccine Injury table states that, “the following clinical features in themselves do not demonstrate an acute encephalopathy or a significant change in either mental status or level of consciousness: Sleepiness, irritability (fussiness), high-pitched and unusual screaming, poor feeding, persistent inconsolable crying, bulging fontanelle, or symptoms of dementia.”[4]

Many parents have noticed that their children have had some or all of these symptoms after vaccination but the symptoms then appear to resolve and are not thought of as serious enough for the parents to take them to hospital for a diagnosis to be made, maybe the parents did not even seek medical help at all - an increasingly difficult task – they just nurse their children themselves. How many of these children go on to have subtle changes in personality, emotions, physical and mental abilities, as well as development, which in a percentage of cases are diagnosed as autistic spectrum or have other developmental problems?

The family of poor Hannah Poling who was injured by vaccinations was able to prove it only because her father is a neurologist and arranged the scans and other investigations early on. Most people have no access to such investigations.

Why does this happen to some children and not others?

Is it genes, environmental or an interplay of both?

There is a tendency, over the last few decades, to regard genes as the inescapable destiny of the human being. You have those genes, that’s it, your number’s up. This is not the case at all. Apart from a very few, specific and non-representative conditions, having a particular gene or sequence of genes does not determine your fate. What determines your fate is whether or not the genes are expressed - switched on - or not.

What determines this?

The environment.

Your genes may be the loaded gun but the environment has to pull the trigger.

I recently read Judy Singer’s book, Neurodiversity, a phrase she coined when she was studying at Sydney University of Technology. I found some of her ideas very interesting including that computers and the internet rather than liberating autistic people from the need to read facial expressions or react instantly to complex social cues, had actually been made by high functioning autistic people and that to some extent this technology is actually making neurotypicals (NTs) ie those who regard them selves as normal, more like those on the spectrum.

However the people inhabiting her neurodiverse universe, those she describes as, geeks, nerds, Aspi’s, and autistic cousins (ACs) are, as she correctly states, not made like that from vaccination. They are on a completely different level from those who are almost not able to communicate at all in addition to having complex physical needs. They are no more able to use a computer or participate on social media than fly to the moon.

If Singer and executives of groups such as Autistic Self Advocacy Network define autism as a neurodiversity that may bring evolutionary advantage we should not be mixing this with people who have been injured by toxic chemicals, which do not bring an evolutionary advantage. Unless there is an evolutionary advantage in those who are less injured after vaccination being the only ones who will be able to reproduce, as there are so many new vaccines in the pipeline.

I therefore welcome the pronouncement by the Lancet Commission on Autism that there needs to be a separate category of ‘profound autism’ to describe the people at the very low functioning end of the ‘spectrum’ who cannot communicate at all and have far more complex needs.[5] This has provoked a severe backlash by autism groups of high functioning people who appear not want dilution of their ranks and fight vociferously against anyone who tries in any way to talk about help for or ‘cure’ of autism - because if it is neurodiversity it is not a disease. This is mirrored to some extent by those in the Deaf community who refuse to allow deaf children to have cochlear implants so that they can hear and develop speech as it gives the impression that being deaf is a disability.

I believe that those severely injured after vaccination should not be called autistic at all, as I have described above, because all the terms have become so emotionally loaded as to become self-defeating. They should be called vaccine injured. That’s it.

On to Cuba. I am always looking, observing and thinking about what constitutes health, what promotes it, what injures it and in particularly what effect environmental and lifestyle factors have. So when I went to Cuba with my daughter in 2019, I was particularly struck by the children - they have so much vitality, bright vibrant faces, joie de vivre, running around the streets joking, laughing, smiling.

Cuba is an amazing place. You should all go. In Cuba people are really poor; they have nothing, but they seem a lot more happy than most of the people you meet here where we have a lot more. I knew that Cuba had been blockaded for 60 years by the USA and deprived of almost all the things they need to function as a twentieth century society, and any other country that wants to trade with them gets penalised by the USA. So I wondered if the children were much more vivacious and ‘alive’ because they had fewer vaccines.

When I returned to the UK and more available internet access I looked up Cuba and autism and found that it was quite the opposite. I found that although there is a blockade of almost everything that Cuba needs from the West, vaccines are not blockaded. Far from being non or under-vaccinated, Cubans have almost the same schedule as the USA and the uptake is over 99%. It is a communist country. You don’t get to choose. You just line up and get jabbed.

This lead me to a thought-provoking and carefully researched paper by William Shaw, PhD.[6] According to his research using figures from the Cuban department of health, which I checked myself, and other enquiries, there is 298 times less autism than the United States of America.

You may say that Cuba being poor, maybe autism is diagnosed differently due to an under-resourced medical system, but this is not the case. Cuba has great doctors and a very good medical system, which so-called developed countries would do well to emulate. It has lower mortality rates for many age groups than the USA, which spends many more multiples of billions of dollars on health care than Cuba. Cuban doctors are exported all round the world. North Americans come on health tourism to Cuba because the Cubans do such good surgery, such good medicine and it’s so much cheaper than in America.

How is it that they have such a low autism rate?

Dr Shaw is board certified in the fields of clinical chemistry and toxicology by the American Board of Clinical Chemistry. Before he founded The Great Plains Laboratory, Inc. He has worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Children’s Mercy Hospital, University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Medicine, and Smith Kline Laboratories and he is a deep thinker. He points out that while many people ask questions about vaccination and autism, far fewer people ask about the the therapies that are given at the same time as the vaccines that might increase the likelihood of susceptible children being injured by their vaccines. He unearthed the interesting fact that Cubans do not use paracetamol (Calpol, Medinol, Tylenol, acetaminophen) almost at all. It is not available over the counter. It is prescription only. Cuban doctors do not prescribe it because it is a scarce import. It is not available to be recommended before or after vaccination or for the childhood fevers that children have the way it is in the USA, UK and other economically developed countries. It is not present as a constituent in the hundreds if not thousands of medicines for symptomatic relief of symptoms child and adult ailments outside of Cuba.

Why would paracetamol given to children at the time of vaccination and for all their subsequent fevers have anything to do with a lowered occurrence of autism?

Neither I nor Dr Shaw are saying that paracetamol causes what is called autism. The cause is multifactorial. But any of you who have been to any of my lectures on managing fever supportively will know how much I emphasise the importance of not interfering with fever as it is an ancient, adaptive response of the body for which there are few if any good reasons for suppressing. Management which supports the child’s body in the process of elimination, whether by production of fever, mucus, diarrhoea, vomiting, or a rash, helps to externalise toxins from any source making internalisation of disease – such as encephalitis, meningitis, encephalopathy and all other forms of acute invasive disease - unlikely.

NOT INTERFERING WITH FEVER

Treating a child without giving them medicines to suppress their symptoms does not mean doing nothing, it means supporting the body’s processes of elimination by making sure that there is plenty of fresh air, clear fluids, rest and no food when there is no appetite. This will allow the liver, the major detoxifier, the kidneys and lungs to work efficiently.

Having lectured about this extensively for years, in 2007 the NICE Guidelines eventually caught up with me stating that “Antipyretics (fever lowerers) should not be used for the sole purpose of reducing fever in an otherwise well child.” In addition, “they do not prevent febrile convulsions and should not be given for that purpose.” [emphasis added]. In 2013 NICE repeated those statements (Fever in under-5s: assessment and initial management CG160, updated 2019 NG143 [7]) and added “Paracetamol and ibuprofen should be given for distress, only as long as there is distress. They should not be given together only consider giving the other one if the distress returns before the dose of the first one is due.” Nothing about 38’C, 39’C – distress – the way people might take it for a headache – and those who attend my lectures know that there are many other ways of reducing pain or discomfort.

However, there are still GPs and nurses telling parents that they must give paracetamol/ibuprofen or, “Your child will get febrile convulsions.” I see mothers and fathers who are threatened by hospital doctors with referral to social workers in the A&E department because those parents do not want to have antipyretics given to their feverish children as they are otherwise OK – their skin is a good colour, they are drinking, having wet nappies or pale urine, they respond normally to social cues.

Why do health professionals not read their own guidelines?

[please download the ‘NICE traffic light’, print and use in conjunction with my General Measures sheet – free on my website].

One of the good things that happened with Covid is that the 2007 guidance was extended in April 2020 to adults in the community, not just under 5’s.

Why is it so crucial to not remove the fever?

Because a body with fever is undertaking a clear out. At a higher temperature the liver detoxifies more efficiently, the kidneys filter faster, the white cells gobble up detritus better. While this process is going on, waste products are produced. Some are free oxide radicals which need to be removed safely – think of free oxide radicals in your body as a five year old with a blow torch let loose in your sitting room – not good. In the body you need glutathione (and vitamin C) to soak these up and defuse them. One of the pathways used to detoxify paracetamol uses up glutathione. So not only does lowering the temperature slow down the beneficial processes, the liver now has to detoxify the paracetamol or ibuprofen as well as the detoxifying it is already trying to undertake and it uses up the crucial glutathione.

NOT INTERFERING WITH ANTIBODY PRODUCTION AND VACCINE DETOX

When a child has a vaccine it stimulates a massive immune response – exactly what vaccines are designed to do. In addition the body immediately starts to try to detoxify. It is not a conspiracy theory that there are toxins in vaccines – if there were not, the body would not make any antibodies to the killed vaccines – it is not so stupid that it would waste its precious resources making an immune response to something that is beneficial. When you child has a vaccine you really need to know how to correctly manage fever, so you can support your child through the process of getting the most of whatever benefit there may be from the procedure with the least harm.

Paracetamol interferes with all of these processes including the production of antibodies. Fever is part of the antibody-making response. Damp down the fever – damp down the antibody production. Conventional medicine spends so much time trying to get rid of symptoms that in the case of vaccination it sometimes seems to forget what the point of the vaccine is – productions of antibodies. You can see from this that paracetamol works against against ability of the vaccine to do its job and against the body in trying to detoxify and minimise harm.

From an holistic point of view it is not necessary to know every detail of the pathological mechanisms of harm that can occur from taking paracetamol alone or in combination with vaccination to know that working against the body’s innate intelligence and innate drive towards health is never a good idea. It is nonetheless very interesting to read the range of evidence from peer-reviewed journals showing mechanisms that Dr Shaw has investigated and I encourage you to read his full paper, and probably more than once.

For example:

“Acetaminophen (paracetamol) produces neurotoxic effects on rat brain neurons both in vitro and in vivo, its use during pregnancy is associated with teratogenic defects in testicular function and the gastrointestinal tract, and there is increased incidence of asthma in maternally exposed and postnatally exposed children.”

“Acetominophen [sic] (paracetamol) is converted to the very toxic metabolite N-acetyl-pbenzoquinone imine (NAPQI;…. which can cause oxidative damage to proteins, nucleic acids, amino acids, and lipids, in addition to increased mitochondrial and cellular damage and death.”

“A PubMed search of the scientific literature indicated the presence of 2685 articles regarding acetaminophen toxicity.”

In 2022 there are now 5,929 – the problem is not going away.

In the USA parents are told by health care providers to give their baby paracetamol before the vaccines and regularly afterwards. In the UK the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) says parents must be told to give paracetamol when their babies receive the Men B vaccine Bexsero:

“Data from clinical trials suggest that the frequency of fever following routine infant immunisations would be expected to substantially increase if Bexsero® was given with other routine infant immunisations.”

“Given this, and concerns of the Committee that this could lead to an increase in fever requiring medical attention, or lead to lower uptake of subsequent vaccinations it was agreed there would be a need to educate parents, and healthcare professionals on the potential reactogenicity [adverse reactions] of provision of Bexsero® concomitantly with other infant vaccinations.”

“Good communications would reduce the impact of fever on the health service, and provision of prophylactic paracetamol at the time or shortly after vaccination, with a further two doses every four to six hours thereafter should reduce the likelihood or intensity of fever, without diminishing the immune response.”[JCVI 2014] [8] [It does reduce the immune response but JVCI deems this acceptable]

“Dose and frequency of administration 2.5ml (60mg) dose (half a sachet) to be measured using an appropriately sized measuring spoon or oral syringe, to be administered during the immunisation appointment or as soon as possible following immunisation with MenB vaccine, Bexsero®….

Parents should be advised to provide two further preventative doses of 2.5ml (60mg) paracetamol suspension 120mg/5ml to be administered at home, 4-6 hours after the preceding dose,” [emphasis added][2022] [9]

This shows clearly that what is important to the JCVI is making sure children get the vaccines, to the obliteration of anything else.

Is the advice by the JCVI and the doctors who implement the above advice, including the ones who prescribe the hundreds of litres of paracetamol to children with fever every year against the NICE Guidelines, actually promoting neurological damage in susceptible individuals?

Is this why Cuba has such a low rate of autism? - No access to paracetamol?

Is it a global reduction in toxic load?

Thanks to the blockade, Cuban agriculture is mostly organic – even organic tobacco!

These are certainly issues that need careful consideration.

Do read Dr Shaw’s excellent article – and come to my lectures to find out what to do instead! https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/dr-jayne-lm-donegan-30030351200

Post script: Just in case you are thinking that you had now better give your children ibuprofen, please do not. It is worse. See my lecture: ‘Nursing People Supportively Through Acute Viral Associated Illness’.

Copyright 2022 Dr Jayne LM Donegan, MBBS DRCOG DCH DFFP MRCGP MFHom

jaynelmdonegan@yahoo.com 29April 2022

