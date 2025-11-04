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MENINGITIS
Anyone can get meningitis at any time with any organism if they block the normal process of elimination by the body when it is attempting to detox.
Mar 18
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Dr Jayne LM Donegan
41
7
Vaccine Chronicles
Are We Moving Forward or Backward?
Mar 13
•
Dr Jayne LM Donegan
44
9
Measles Outbreaks: The Song Remains the Same
Are the outbreaks in Wales, USA, Germany, UK, Israel much different from that in France or Anywhere Else?
Mar 6
•
Dr Jayne LM Donegan
5
2
November 2025
TEN REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER SEND YOUR CHILD TO SCHOOL ON THE DAY OF A MASS VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
What Every Parent Needs to Know Beforehand
Nov 4, 2025
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Dr Jayne LM Donegan
14
1
‘Flu Vaccine: Consent, School Immunisation Campaigns and Viral Shedding? Does it matter?
Balancing Parental Consent, Public Health Delivery in Schools, and Understanding Virus Transmission Risks
Nov 4, 2025
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Dr Jayne LM Donegan
3
September 2025
Cuba - Paracetamol and Autism - Is there a Link?
I wrote this article in April 2022 for ‘The Informed Parent’ and it is reprinted with their kind permission. Paracetamol is the same as Acetaminophen…
Sep 26, 2025
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Dr Jayne LM Donegan
56
11
Do UK Children Need A Chickenpox Vaccine? - NO
"It should always be borne in mind, when thinking of complications, that they too often wait, not upon the original disease, but upon the treatment of…
Sep 15, 2025
•
Dr Jayne LM Donegan
9
3
© 2026 Dr Jayne LM Donegan
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